Forehand: Strength in numbers

The number 200,000 is news. It popped up at the inauguration of President Biden, who looked out at 200,000 American flags rather than a crowd, homebound by COVID. After January’s insurrection against Congress, over 200,000 leads were submitted to the FBI to help haul in the culprits for reckoning.

The flags greeting our new President are bright and cheery, but wouldn’t 50,000 to represent 50 states be equally patriotic? How much did this display cost, who was it designed to impress? Were plans made to reuse the flags elsewhere? This display seems extreme, which is what humans do best.

Congress quickly sought to hold Mr. Trump accountable for the insurgency which shocked, really, the world. Lawmakers are busy, proving they’re worth their salt. 200,000 tips should keep law enforcement, lawyers, and courts occupied awhile, ensuring job security. If we knew how to stop this spiraling nightmare by alleviating fears and savage behavior of angry people.

Really, all America should be in prison, for allowing things to go so far. The 2016 election featured strident voices of candidates. But throughout America, voices shrieked disagreement, fighting for ascendancy. We speak of conversations; perhaps it’s time we shut up and figure out how to get along. Do too many of us have too little to do, that we have time for such nonsense?