Forehand: 'That’s Amore' — a playlist for roasting the presidents, a la Dean Martin

Old folks like me find the “new world” incomprehensible.

The current maelstrom of public suspicion, dislike, blame and short tempers is so ugly that it seems ready to explode, the pieces almost inevitably falling into a more oppressive regime for all.

A Scandinavian friend, when her capital a few years back outlawed the diesel cars owned by many, exclaimed, “It’s the Nazis here in the city messing with us.”

Science can no longer claim evolution as a given; humanity appears to be devolving.

Greater social and legal change that avoids exploding yet “makes whole” all of us requires concurrent, better interpersonal relationships and attitudes, more love, less regimentation and interminable, strangling, contradictory, short-sighted, piecework laws.

The best life, and gift to our society, is awareness that we can always do more, and doing it with positive determination, free from the albatross of guilt.

Everyone, especially teens, struggles with challenges of growth and society. From early childhood, youth of every ability and imperfection deserve more and better support, avoiding dismissive labels of disdain or prejudice such as “loser” or “scumbag” and possibly condemning them to feeling inferior, resorting to drug use, even landing in prison which brands them further.

All are gifted; the arts, characterized as impractical, produce many talented individuals who contribute entertainment, healthy inspiration, good moral examples, and economic growth.

A free and interestingly varied society is actively supportive of individualism; of values adding up to more than self-oriented competition and cash; of occasional mistakes when they are regretted and made right, rather than ruthless imposition of unrealistic “zero tolerance”; of responsible, nurtured freedom to choose one’s own career, timing, and priorities. Hey, it’s ok to be ok, if not prefaced by the deadly word “only.”

Public discourse needs friendly humor, not the current abrasive and boring, prejudicial or obscene stuff so prevalent and unhealthy. In honor of George Washington’s 290th birthday, Tuesday, 2-22-2022, I present an opening salvo, and a prediction: we’ll have COVID by the whiskers, ready to vamoose, by the birthday of a heroine of mine, born 7-17-1917: the irrepressible Phyllis Diller.

As one who didn’t achieve a “professional” career niche until age 29, to honor Presidents’ Day and sound educational principles, here’s my Interdisciplinary curriculum, a teaching tool comprised of a medley of civics, humor, music and other arts, and American history.

I chose a select bunch of victims; your choices may vary. Making tasteful, lighthearted fun of others, especially public figures, particularly those who “kicked the bucket,” is appropriate, relaxing entertainment (ask Lyle Lovett). And “That’s Amore!”

Washington: “Let’s Put it All Together”

Adams: “Dear Abby” and “Freeborn Man”

Jefferson: “You Got That Right”

Madison: “Hello Dolley” and “Picture Show”

Monroe: “You Don’t Know Me, but You Don’t Like Me”

Buchanan (unmarried): “I Wish I Could Fall in Love Today”

Lincoln: “Love Can Build a Bridge” BUT “You Can[’t] Have Charleston”

Grant: “Support Your Local Sheriff” Cleveland (1885-89 and 1893-97): “Déjà vu”

Teddy Roosevelt: “Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow up to be Cowboys”

Taft: “There’s a Fat Man in the Bathtub”

FDR: “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?”

Truman: “The Hard Way Every Time”

Ike: “On the Road Again” and “Car on the Hill” and “Big Yellow Taxi”

JFK: “We Are the World” and “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Abraham, Martin and John”

Lyndon Johnson: “Birdie, Birdie” and “You Got That Right” (reprise)

Nixon: “WAR! What-it Is It Good For?” and “Rocky Top” and “Till I Go Down”

Ford: Unpromised “Rose Garden” and “Bye Bye Birdie”

Carter: Our Country’s Bicentennial and “Mama Loved the Roses”

Reagan: “[Mr. Gorbachev, Tear Down] The Wall”

Bush 41: “Expecting to Fly” and “Eagles and Horses”

Clinton: “Chelsea Morning” and “Hamburger in Paradise”

Bush 43: “Déjà vu All Over Again” and “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)?”

Obama: “Michelle, ma Belle” and “New Beginning” and [Kieran Goss version] “New Day”

Forehand is a retired English instructor and former Defense Department civil servant. She lives in Vinton.