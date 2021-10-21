Forehand: What the country needs

Or thorough, intentional destruction when Gen. Sherman marched to the sea, afterward “presenting the city of Savannah” to President Lincoln as a December 1864 Christmas gift.

On Aug. 8, Will similarly praised excellence as necessary for progress, commonplace all-or-nothing “Miss America” thinking where a superior performance garners a 100% rating, while those running next in the race are left behind at 0%.

Here, progress is worshiped without reserve, just as earlier generations deified Lee, and the “losers” can feel useless. Single-mindedly plowing along, ignoring and not ameliorating consequences of “clean energy,” pipelines and their “canaries” also threatens society.

Untrammeled social media, demeaning minorities and women, and greed are things spoiling our world. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught: “To save man from the morass of propaganda, in my opinion, is one of the chief aims of education.”

All are stiff-necked, not realizing that “ignorance” equals not knowing YET and necessary to educate. To save our society by learning how to get along, that is an admirable sort of efficiency.