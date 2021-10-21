Forehand: What the country needs

On Oct. 14, George Will reviewed Allen C. Guelzo’s biography of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Applauding Guelzo’s “scrupulously measured assessment” and “cool eye,” Will objectively discusses Lee’s crimes — treason and ordering slave-whippings that savagely lacerated, maimed, and even killed.
In that edition, John Long argues that recent contentious local school board meetings should become civil, but not through federal intervention. The right response isn’t always more legal decrees.
Thirdly, Michael Paul Williams addresses stresses that have some people of both political persuasions advocating secession. Williams states, “America becomes most unsettled when it pursues truth, justice and equality.” He concludes, America “was built not on common ground, but on a foundation of inequality.” The sole common ground is “substantial bipartisan support for investment in infrastructure,” which I hope will improve life without devouring too much farmland and wilderness, which “the country” also needs.
These articles share warnings about disturbing trends. None explains how “unsettled” times of challenge are opportunities to satisfy needs, settling fears of hotheads stressing our system, to rebuild our “republican democracy.”
Will issues swirling around us resolve into a better world, or exacerbate turmoil like the French and Russian Revolutions, or Nazism? The best response to past lessons is not emotion but enlightenment.
Are we too worried we won’t be heard, to listen?
Is the vote sufficient means to communicate opinions?
Are our leaders as short-sighted, unfocused and selfish as we?
Do we apply a standard of perfection to imperfect people?
Secession is an extreme form of civil disobedience that threatens a society, thus Lee is counted “traitor”; thus General Washington’s aggression against British troops would be counted treason as well, no matter the rationale. Characterizing and condemning secession as treason ignores the issue of how to tweak a system now to forestall its disintegration later.
Will reminds us, in the 1860s prevailing opinions were rooted in “assumptions radically unlike today’s.” In another piece, this author derided Sen. Bernie Sanders as advocating an outmoded land-based ideal, something 12 Southern Agrarians defended in the 1930 manifesto “I’ll Take My Stand,” later retracting its prejudice towards Black people.
This volley against Mr. Sanders was as vague and dismissive as any Trumpian pronouncement.
Will praised ocean trade as efficient to deliver [all] Americans what they want, in terms of material goods, disregarding those less fortunate.
His article ignored environmental, spiritual and social needs, and consequences of extreme, blindered efficiency, as in shoddy, overpriced workmanship, slavery, industrialists’ exploitation of workers and nature, oppressive regimes.
Or thorough, intentional destruction when Gen. Sherman marched to the sea, afterward “presenting the city of Savannah” to President Lincoln as a December 1864 Christmas gift.
On Aug. 8, Will similarly praised excellence as necessary for progress, commonplace all-or-nothing “Miss America” thinking where a superior performance garners a 100% rating, while those running next in the race are left behind at 0%.
Here, progress is worshiped without reserve, just as earlier generations deified Lee, and the “losers” can feel useless. Single-mindedly plowing along, ignoring and not ameliorating consequences of “clean energy,” pipelines and their “canaries” also threatens society.
Untrammeled social media, demeaning minorities and women, and greed are things spoiling our world. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught: “To save man from the morass of propaganda, in my opinion, is one of the chief aims of education.”
All are stiff-necked, not realizing that “ignorance” equals not knowing YET and necessary to educate. To save our society by learning how to get along, that is an admirable sort of efficiency.
Consider Oak Ridge Boys’ song “Come On In”: “I pled guilty on the day of judgment; God just shook my hand and grinned, and He said, ‘Come on in, you did the best that you could do. There’s a little bit of right in every wrong, there’s a little bit of Me in you.’”
Without Jesus’ love-message, without showing respect, without dismantling hobgoblin fear through patiently teaching our “enemies,” and without more forward-looking leadership than we have now, we’ll never find a good fix.
Will characterizes Lee as “a bore” for pronouncements like “never exceed your means,” reminiscent of Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanac and our situation (truisms contain some seldom-noticed truth).
Two comments deserve exploration: Gen. Lee, “It is well that war is so terrible, or we should grow too fond of it” and Gen. Grant: “I have never felt any sort of fondness for war, and I have never advocated it, except as a means of peace.”
Lee’s perceived “boring” nature isn’t germane to Mr. Will’s argument, but as usual, the best he could do attacks critical issues thoughtfully.
Forehand is a retired English instructor and former Defense Department civil servant. She lives in Vinton.