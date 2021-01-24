Forehand: What would Merle Haggard say?

It’s said that radicalism, communism, and revolution are “far-left.” Our two-party system recognizes the right as maintaining existing elements, while the left, including socialist elements, is quicker to seek change to improve things. Where these two value systems most agree is protecting the society they serve. The relationship could be described as a T, where radical elements start at the midpoint of the two and push outwards in a third direction.

The tensions in the 1960s have been exceeded in the present day by riots and the terrible, lawless breaching of the Capitol on Wednesday. Such acts are unjustified, uncivilized, even a threat to our society. Things such as neo-Nazism and mass shootings are also newer threats, along with foreign terrorism and the huge industry of pornography, which often goes hand in hand with human trafficking.

George Will’s column of January 3 bemoans the many “brute forces” such as COVID-19 which have afflicted humanity over many centuries. Mr. Will points out that “we are not the center of the universe.” This is a truism which presupposes that we want to be, or need to be. Of course, Will does point out that human choices can sometimes “make a difference.”