Forehand: What would Merle Haggard say?

When Merle Haggard last appeared here with Willie Nelson, he already had the pneumonia that soon killed him, but the duo gave a stunning performance to a respectful audience. Hearing of the January 6th “Trump Stormtroopers” invading the American Capitol, I wondered, “What would ‘the Hag’ say?”
Haggard, a country music icon, sang of troubles, injustice, and irony in the life of the hardworking common person. Since these conditions are universal, Merle really sang to all of us, honestly, with raw emotion and common sense, never mincing words. His most famous song, “Okie from Muskogee” (1969), decries illegal drugs, wearing “beads and Roman sandals like the hippies,” and students who don’t “respect the college dean.” Other lines mention values he favors, such as simple, unconspicuous romance, football, leather boots on men, and waving the flag, Old Glory.
But the song reveals the paradoxes of then-current issues, such as hallucinatory LSD vs. milder marijuana which, like alcohol, inhibits motor control, and “white lightning.’” Haggard chose certain obvious characteristics of “hippies,” but didn’t explore the why of “Love-Ins” and burning draft cards: peaceful protest to bring attention to the wrongness of hatred and forced participation in war by nations and individuals. Both Haggard and those he criticized loved and took pride in the country they wished to be a better society.
It’s said that radicalism, communism, and revolution are “far-left.” Our two-party system recognizes the right as maintaining existing elements, while the left, including socialist elements, is quicker to seek change to improve things. Where these two value systems most agree is protecting the society they serve. The relationship could be described as a T, where radical elements start at the midpoint of the two and push outwards in a third direction.
The tensions in the 1960s have been exceeded in the present day by riots and the terrible, lawless breaching of the Capitol on Wednesday. Such acts are unjustified, uncivilized, even a threat to our society. Things such as neo-Nazism and mass shootings are also newer threats, along with foreign terrorism and the huge industry of pornography, which often goes hand in hand with human trafficking.
George Will’s column of January 3 bemoans the many “brute forces” such as COVID-19 which have afflicted humanity over many centuries. Mr. Will points out that “we are not the center of the universe.” This is a truism which presupposes that we want to be, or need to be. Of course, Will does point out that human choices can sometimes “make a difference.”
The smartest choice a society can make is to connect the people’s material and spiritual lives. Our “revolutionaries” in recent years have been verbally condemned and often arrested, but we haven’t taught them that their protests were unjustified, as well as unacceptably violent. We surely should recognize these behaviors as evil, and the actors as misguided.
We’ll never reduce tension caused by this “push-me pull-you” division until we use common values as a springboard to tackle issues and teach each other to behave civilly and constitutionally. How long will we go on ignoring the warning signs? This is a problem far greater than little Mr. Donald Trump, though he is its current emblem. Refusing to recognize the nature of the problem doesn’t make the problem nonexistent.
George Will states that those who follow God need to realize “this (meaning: everything) is not going to end well.” The expansion or collapsing of the universe will end humanity. Will fails to recognize that God is in control, and when He’s ready, we’ll exist in a different form. So… we won’t care if we don’t have any more descendants. And failing to recognize God doesn’t make Him nonexistent.
Another truism is that “God never gives you more than you can handle”; my pastor taught us that God does exactly that, to get us to the point of despair where we can ask for, and accept, His help. We really do need to fight evil and “put Jesus first” again in order to institute change that benefits humanity. What we have here, is – a challenge and an opportunity.
What would Merle Haggard say? I think he would comment, “It’s broke, man; cut the crap and fix it.”
Forehand is a retired English instructor and former Defense Department civil servant. She lives in Vinton.