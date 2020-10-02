Foster: The best place for a new bus station

By David Foster
Foster is chairman of RAIL Solution, a non-profit organization that promotes the energy, economic, and environmental advantages of rail transportation. He is based in Salem.
As a transportation professional I probably get into subjects such as the ongoing debate over Roanoke’s bus station more intensely than your average reader.
From the start I have been a solid believer that the right place for the new bus station is across Salem Avenue from the current location, in the parking lot adjacent to the Amtrak platform. I understand that property is not for sale, but it can be secured by condemnation if negotiations fail.
Connectivity among modes of travel is a hot topic right now in transportation planning, and Federal funding is more likely to be available to encourage this. With Amtrak departing early in the morning and returning late in the evening, and the buses operating all day, a common station facility could readily serve both.
This could be a true multimodal facility. In addition the current SmartWay bus connections to and from the New River Valley, the first wave of Valley Metro buses should arrive before the train leaves and leave after Amtrak arrives.
In a lengthy article in the Sept. 20 Roanoke Times, the new bus station proposed for various locations west of downtown is referred to as multimodal because it would be used by both Valley Metro and Greyhound. Not true. Those are both bus companies, so both the same mode. Vibrant city centers have easy, convenient connections across modes. The quintessential example is Amsterdam. A multistory bicycle parking garage is adjacent to the station, where hundreds of trains come and go daily. Trolley cars (trams) from throughout the city pull through a loop in front of the station. Buses, and even ferry boats are in back. When I was there several years ago, they were digging for a direct subway connection. Roanoke isn’t Amsterdam, of course, but we can embrace their concepts. Lynchburg put their new bus station right across the street from Kemper Street Station. Our planning for the future needs to take us in that direction.
Moving the bus station still further to the west of downtown, as now proposed, is not the answer. Neither is filling the large paved lot in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation with a dense pod of look-alike apartments, such as now border the Carilion complex on South Jefferson Street. Imagine the developmental and quality of life catalyst that converting that barren asphalt desert into a public park would have! Roanoke paid good money for the lot; greenspace there would do a lot of good.
In sum, it may be possible to move the proposed bus station far enough out of downtown so it does not bother anyone, but then no one would find it convenient to use.
Put it where it should be.
Do a quality job. Make it the city’s transportation hub of the future.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!