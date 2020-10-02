Foster: The best place for a new bus station

By David Foster

Foster is chairman of RAIL Solution, a non-profit organization that promotes the energy, economic, and environmental advantages of rail transportation. He is based in Salem.

As a transportation professional I probably get into subjects such as the ongoing debate over Roanoke’s bus station more intensely than your average reader.

From the start I have been a solid believer that the right place for the new bus station is across Salem Avenue from the current location, in the parking lot adjacent to the Amtrak platform. I understand that property is not for sale, but it can be secured by condemnation if negotiations fail.

Connectivity among modes of travel is a hot topic right now in transportation planning, and Federal funding is more likely to be available to encourage this. With Amtrak departing early in the morning and returning late in the evening, and the buses operating all day, a common station facility could readily serve both.

This could be a true multimodal facility. In addition the current SmartWay bus connections to and from the New River Valley, the first wave of Valley Metro buses should arrive before the train leaves and leave after Amtrak arrives.