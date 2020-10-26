Foy: Cable companies stand in way of rural broadband

Virginians impacted by the pandemic are counting on us to deliver concrete and lasting relief. With our growing reliance on technology and the internet, I am very concerned that we did not do enough in the special session to expand broadband access for underserved communities.

Even before the pandemic, there were too many corners of Virginia where individuals had to travel miles just to access the internet. In Southwest Virginia, I spoke to families where kids would spend hours at the nearest McDonalds, or in a library parking lot to do their homework, and heard stories of people struggling to simply pay their bills or get a degree online.

The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed the inequalities surrounding access. In listening to teachers from across the Commonwealth, it became alarmingly clear that the digital divide harmed students’ learning experiences, especially those coming from already underserved areas. Now more than ever, broadband access is critical for Virginians to use technology to obtain remote healthcare services with telemedicine, for small business owners to access the global economy, and for working families to telework to stay on the job.