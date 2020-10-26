Foy: Cable companies stand in way of rural broadband

Virginians impacted by the pandemic are counting on us to deliver concrete and lasting relief. With our growing reliance on technology and the internet, I am very concerned that we did not do enough in the special session to expand broadband access for underserved communities.
Even before the pandemic, there were too many corners of Virginia where individuals had to travel miles just to access the internet. In Southwest Virginia, I spoke to families where kids would spend hours at the nearest McDonalds, or in a library parking lot to do their homework, and heard stories of people struggling to simply pay their bills or get a degree online.
The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed the inequalities surrounding access. In listening to teachers from across the Commonwealth, it became alarmingly clear that the digital divide harmed students’ learning experiences, especially those coming from already underserved areas. Now more than ever, broadband access is critical for Virginians to use technology to obtain remote healthcare services with telemedicine, for small business owners to access the global economy, and for working families to telework to stay on the job.
The time is now to ensure that no one gets left behind. The time is now to champion bold and fresh solutions for closing the digital divide. During the Special Session in August and September 2020, the House of Delegates proposed a measure allowing municipal broadband authorities to compete for state grant funding to expand broadband infrastructure — making it possible for homes and businesses in underserved areas to access local broader networks, albeit at low cost.
But, as the Roanoke Times reported, the cable companies lobbied hard against the measure and it didn’t happen. This inaction is unsettling. As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we must be willing to do all we can to meet the needs of unserved communities. We must choose to fight for those who need us most, instead of giving special interests another victory.
As governor, I’ll work hard to make sure Virginia is the number one place in the country to do business, and I’ll work just as hard to ensure Virginia is a great place to live and raise a healthy family. Expanding rural broadband to every corner of the Commonwealth is a critical step to meet those goals. I’ll take on the cable companies who are getting in the way of expanding broadband. I won’t let them dictate the terms of deals. Failing to do all we can to provide internet access to all Virginians at this time of need is inexcusable.
Foy represents parts of Stafford and Prince William counties in the House of Delegates. She is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.
