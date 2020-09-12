Foy: Donald Trump doesn’t understand service, a visit from the Vice President doesn't change that

By Jennifer Carroll Foy
Foy represents parts of Stafford and Prince William counties in the House of Delegates. She is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.
As a Cadet at Virginia Military Institute, I learned to put service above self.
Some of my classmates at VMI enlisted and became soldiers, others went on to live lives of public service, but all with the same goal: serve our country, and our fellow Americans, with honor and integrity. Be a person of character. Frankly, in this moment, we need people of character at the helm more than ever — leaders who understand service over self-interest.
This week, in another attempt to perform their patriotism, Donald Trump sent Vice President Pence to Virginia Military Institute — the very place that my classmates and I were taught to put service above self — to try to mask the President’s character, which was so plainly revealed in his reprehensible comments about the brave men and women who have served our country.
The recent reporting in The Atlantic where the President called members of our military “losers” and “suckers” confirm what we already knew to be true: Donald Trump does not — and never will — understand the meaning of service.
Every Cadet at VMI lives by the VMI Honor Code. It is a simple, steadfast promise we make to the institution, our classmates, and the country: “A Cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, nor tolerate those who do.” We’re taught that our honor is a most sacred value.
Any breach of the honor code, regardless of seniority or severity, results in dismissal. Donald Trump lies through his teeth on a daily basis. Honor and integrity are concepts the President simply does not understand, and by VMI’s standards, President Trump would have been dismissed long ago.
We won’t be fooled by Vice President Pence’s attempt to make it seem like President Trump and his Administration stand with our military. He said what he said, he believes what he believes. It’s always been all about him. “I alone can fix it,” a phrase he made infamous four years ago, is one that would never be uttered by a member of our military, who knows that country is bigger than one person, and making this country great is about the collective effort of those who put nation above self. But Donald Trump doesn’t understand honor, or service to anyone other than himself.
My time at VMI and the commitment to service I’ve carried with me my whole life led me to become a public defender, a foster mom, a magistrate judge, and to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. It drove me to fight for my constituents and working families across Virginia day in and day out. Why I’ve helped expand Medicaid to 400,000 Virgnians, led the way on the Equal Rights Amendment, and passed a budget that included a 3 percent salary increase for teachers and a 2% salary increase for law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth. And commitment to service over self is why I’m running for Governor of Virginia.
Community, honor and commitment. That’s what this moment demands, and most especially from our president. In just a few short weeks, we can replace Donald Trump, someone incapable of understanding these values, with someone who embodies them through and through. That’s Joe Biden. A true patriot who has served this nation and stood by our military time and again.
As I’ve been reminding Virginia’s service members: We thank you. We see you. You are heroes and deserve nothing but unequivocal support from every American. Among our most sacred obligations in this nation is our obligation to prepare and equip our troops, to care for them and their families, when we send them into battle, and when they return home. Joe Biden knows this obligation as a parent, and a leader. I do too.
Our veterans deserve a modernized VA, access to quality and affordable healthcare and housing, and job training to help deploy their unique and valuable skills in our workforce when their service comes to an end. Joe Biden will fight to make these a reality for our veterans, and I’ll continue to fight for these supports as well.
Mike Pence’s visit to VMI was a mockery of the values our service members and veterans represent. They deserve, and we demand, more.
