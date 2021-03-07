Foy: Expand broadband to expand opportunity

Growing up in Petersburg, I had big dreams. I knew I wanted to do big things, but also knew I had major obstacles in my way. My community had been left behind – jobs had left, businesses closed down, and our schools were so underfunded we couldn’t bring home books and materials for our school work. It meant we were cut off from opportunity.

Today, the same is true for too many communities in Virginia. And in Southwest, Southside Virginia, and the Valley, people are unfairly and disproportionately held back from opportunity because we have failed to expand broadband access. In a 21st century economy, and especially during this pandemic, access to the internet means access to healthcare, better jobs, education, and so much more.

I’m running for governor to ensure no part of Virginia is left behind. Not communities in Southwest Virginia, and not communities like Petersburg. That’s why I’ve pledged to ensure 97% of Virginians have access to high speed internet by the end of my administration, so that no family is held back through no fault of their own.