Foy: Expand broadband to expand opportunity

Growing up in Petersburg, I had big dreams. I knew I wanted to do big things, but also knew I had major obstacles in my way. My community had been left behind – jobs had left, businesses closed down, and our schools were so underfunded we couldn’t bring home books and materials for our school work. It meant we were cut off from opportunity.
Today, the same is true for too many communities in Virginia. And in Southwest, Southside Virginia, and the Valley, people are unfairly and disproportionately held back from opportunity because we have failed to expand broadband access. In a 21st century economy, and especially during this pandemic, access to the internet means access to healthcare, better jobs, education, and so much more.
I’m running for governor to ensure no part of Virginia is left behind. Not communities in Southwest Virginia, and not communities like Petersburg. That’s why I’ve pledged to ensure 97% of Virginians have access to high speed internet by the end of my administration, so that no family is held back through no fault of their own.
There is still so much to be done to ensure equal and widespread internet access. While I was in the House of Delegates, I worked hard to expand access to broadband – from passing legislation to strengthen public-private partnerships to provide broadband to underserved communities, to making it easier for companies deploying broadband to have access to needed infrastructure.
But more than 350,000 Virginia homes and businesses and 600,000 Virginians – mostly in Southwest, Southside, and Tidewater regions – still don’t have broadband access, while many Virginians who do have access struggle to afford it. It’s unacceptable to have so many Virginians cut off from something that today is as essential as having electricity or running water in your home.
That’s why as governor I’ll fight to build the physical infrastructure, tackle the regulatory issues, and bring down costs so that Virginians across the Commonwealth can work from home, students can participate in virtual learning, patients can access telehealth, and small businesses can survive, grow, and thrive.
My administration will dedicate $50 million annually to bringing broadband to underserved communities, and repeal roadblocks that have prevented municipal broadband authorities from reaching new regions. We’ll ensure local broadband providers, electric co-ops, and municipal authorities have more opportunities to secure funding to expand broadband access.
In addition, I will fast track the completion of broadband infrastructure projects, and launch a pilot program to subsidize internet access for Virginians eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
And we’ll look to local initiatives such as Wise County’s partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink, which has helped connect students and families to high speed internet via satellite, as an example of innovative public-private partnerships.
I was taught from a young age by my grandmother Mary Lee who raised me, that even though we didn’t have much, “If you have it, you have to give it.” It’s what motivated me to dedicate my life to public service as a foster mom, public defender, and Delegate. And it’s what drives my commitment to focus my administration squarely on fighting for a Virginia that works for all – no matter what part of the commonwealth they live in.
Foy is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor.