Foy: I’m running to leave no part of Virginia behind

Next, on the questions related to energy production here in Southwest. I’ve always been opposed to the construction of new fracked-gas pipelines. As Governor, I’ll focus on investing in our clean economy future and bringing 15,000 new clean energy jobs to Virginia every year. But I also believe that we must ensure a just transition for fossil fuel workers, including our coal workers. I’ll work with the federal government to ensure every fossil fuel worker close to retirement can keep their pension, direct funding to SHINE and other programs to expand education and training opportunities for workers, put project labor agreements on every solar and wind project, and ensure we do right by coal workers, coal counties, and all workers transitioning to jobs that will power our green energy future.

Third was a question about accountability in our government – and specifically what would our next Governor do about the questions around the parole board. Let me be clear – I firmly believe in restoring parole as the next Governor. As a public defender, I’ve seen how broken our criminal justice system is. Our system should allow people to have a second chance, and prioritize restorative justice and reintegration into society. But just as important is that Virginians have trust in their government, and the handling of the investigation has done little to engender confidence. Whether it’s backroom deals with special interests, the sway of big donors, or little appetite in the executive branch to push for a fully-funded, fully-independent, and fully-transparent investigation, these failures by politicians of the past are why so many Virginians are disillusioned by politics-as-usual, and are looking for someone who will shake up the status quo. I’ll be unafraid to ensure real transparency and accountability in our government at every level.