Foy: I’m running to leave no part of Virginia behind

Recently, I took to the debate stage in Bristol to share my vision to move Virginia forward. I shared my plans to create high-paying jobs in every corner of the Commonwealth, invest in our healthcare infrastructure, and expand broadband to 97 percent of Virginians by the end of my term.
But as the Roanoke Times rightfully pointed out, candidates didn’t have an opportunity to address some of the most pressing issues facing the region. The paper has listed eight questions none of my opponents have answered – but that I will today.
First, on the issue of education. I grew up going to schools in Petersburg where we didn’t always have textbooks to take home or many certified teachers in the classroom. And right now in Southwest, many schools are literally crumbling. I firmly believe education is a pathway to opportunity – as it was for me – and we fail our children when we fail to provide every student with a first-class, public school education. That’s why I support a constitutional amendment to end disparity in our schools, issuing bonds so schools can draw on those funds, and making necessary reforms to the outdated Local Composite Index so poor localities – from rural Southwest to inner-city Richmond – aren’t burdened with higher taxes to fund their schools. And finally, I support turning the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university – a chance to bring more jobs, people, and opportunity to this region.
Next, on the questions related to energy production here in Southwest. I’ve always been opposed to the construction of new fracked-gas pipelines. As Governor, I’ll focus on investing in our clean economy future and bringing 15,000 new clean energy jobs to Virginia every year. But I also believe that we must ensure a just transition for fossil fuel workers, including our coal workers. I’ll work with the federal government to ensure every fossil fuel worker close to retirement can keep their pension, direct funding to SHINE and other programs to expand education and training opportunities for workers, put project labor agreements on every solar and wind project, and ensure we do right by coal workers, coal counties, and all workers transitioning to jobs that will power our green energy future.
Third was a question about accountability in our government – and specifically what would our next Governor do about the questions around the parole board. Let me be clear – I firmly believe in restoring parole as the next Governor. As a public defender, I’ve seen how broken our criminal justice system is. Our system should allow people to have a second chance, and prioritize restorative justice and reintegration into society. But just as important is that Virginians have trust in their government, and the handling of the investigation has done little to engender confidence. Whether it’s backroom deals with special interests, the sway of big donors, or little appetite in the executive branch to push for a fully-funded, fully-independent, and fully-transparent investigation, these failures by politicians of the past are why so many Virginians are disillusioned by politics-as-usual, and are looking for someone who will shake up the status quo. I’ll be unafraid to ensure real transparency and accountability in our government at every level.
The final question asked of the candidates was about agreeing to a debate in Southwest. As the first Democratic candidate to call for a debate in Southwest in our primary, I’m fully committed to and enthusiastic about participating in a Southwest debate when I’m the Democratic nominee. I will always show up in every corner of our Commonwealth.
But showing up is just the first step. I know what it’s like to be from a place that has gone overlooked and left behind. And while our struggles may not be exactly the same, that feeling is all too familiar for families in Southwest and rural Virginia. It’s that feeling that led me to dedicate my life to fighting for those who could not fight for themselves – as a public defender, foster mom, and Delegate who worked to expand Medicaid to 500,000 Virginians, secure raises for our teachers, clean up toxic coal ash in Southwest Virginia, and more. Now, I’m running to lift up all Virginians. Early voting has begun, and I hope to earn your vote for governor.
Foy is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in the June 8 primary.