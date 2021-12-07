Francis: Have Virginia regulators learned from their pipeline past?

It’s worth noting that MVP has already run afoul of Virginia’s water protection laws more than 300 times, at some points racking up multiple violations per day. They were fined heavily for failing to control erosion and sediment in the past, and now want state regulators to trust that they’ll do a stand-up job with the precarious task damming up wetlands, creeks and streams, and trenching through these water bodies, without harming the environment or the many endangered species that lay in their path, all while Virginia’s seeing increased rainfall and extreme weather.

The draft permit before the Water Board offers no assurances that this work will be done in a way that minimizes environmental impact and protects water quality. And if they issue this permit, they will be the lone permitting agency to sign-off on this destructive project — North Carolina has already rejected these efforts in their state, and the Environmental Protection Agency has advised the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers not to issue their water-crossing permit, citing a number of “substantial concerns” with MVP’s application — concerns that the Water Board should keep top-of-mind leading up to December’s hearing.