Fraser: Virginia's do-it-yourself justice system

When charged with a crime, do Virginians call upon fellow citizens, sitting as a jury, to decide their guilt or innocence? No way.

Of the 1,454 federal criminal cases resolved in Virginia in 2019, according to the United States Sentencing Commission, only 46 or 3.4% — were decided by a jury trial. While many thousands more state criminal cases are resolved in Virginia each year, it is even less likely a case will go to trial in state court than in federal court.

Instead of forcing the state to prove their guilt in a courtroom, around 98%, or 980 of every 1,000 criminally charged Virginians, choose to convict themselves.

Trial by jury — in Alexander Hamilton’s view, “a safeguard to liberty,” is being replaced with assembly-line, do-it-yourself “justice” factories in which the accused’s defense attorney and a government prosecutor privately negotiate a guilty plea.

Reversing earlier decisions, the U.S. Supreme Court in Brady v. United States (1970), declared that a negotiated guilty plea may be allowed if, “motivated by the defendant’s desire to accept the certainty or probability of a lesser penalty rather than face … a higher penalty authorized by law for the crime charged.”