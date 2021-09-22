Freivalds: Death, taxes and whatever the U.S. does in Afghanistan will fail

The politicians followed these fuzzy predictions with delusions of their own to enhance their political standing. Comparing Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump you would have to say Obama was the most delusional in dealing with Afghanistan. He was the classic ugly American, good intentions but not a clue about the cultural environment. According to author Paul Starobin, U.S. strategy in Afghanistan was “arrogant, muddled, naïve and dangerous.” And I would add expensive!

Trump at least gave a date when the U.S. should quit and Biden was left with the big evacuation mess. But at least he got our soldiers out. Sure, the extraction was beyond an embarrassment but in the history of mankind was there ever an acrimonious divorce that went smoothly?

So, who really kept the inertia of the war moving? U.S. funding was a gold mine for American and Afghan contractors with congressional backing. They made out quite well over 20 years and took a great deal of the $2.5 trillion that the US spent. And why not give an engineer (who was making $100,000 in the states) a $250,000 salary and charge the U.S. government $500,000. And remember that the U.S. embassy had some 1,500 contractors who seldom if ever never left the embassy to go and check up on projects they started. Too dangerous.