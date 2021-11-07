Freivalds: Hatred of immigrants in America didn't start with Trump

How can it be illegal to flee from a bad life? They were branded as “illegal migrants” while still in Mexico. Are the homeless in the U.S. “illegal”? And only bleeding-heart liberals complained that border patrol agents on horseback were herding the Haitians like cattle in Del Rio, Texas.

The dictionary defines a migrant as “one who moves, either temporarily or permanently, from one place, area, or country of residence to another.”

The BBC noted, ‘“New webites like Al Jazeera had decided it will not use ‘migrant’ and will appropriately say refugee.” An online editor noted the term had evolved from a dictionary definition to a tool that dehumanizes and distances, a blunt pejorative.

A Washington Post piece asked if it was time to ditch the word.

The 1951 Refugee convention noted “a refugee is any person who owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion” and is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself or herself of the protection of their home country.