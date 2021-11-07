Freivalds: Hatred of immigrants in America didn't start with Trump

As a Latvian immigrant and later sponsor of Cuban immigrants I am constantly disappointed by the attitudes and terminology being bandied about for people trying to seek asylum and then to become citizens of the United States.
The Lutheran Social Service put it this way: “Every day thousands of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees make the incredibly difficult decision to leave their countries in search of safer and better lives.” At last count, there are 80 million of these people in the world.
As a refugee from Russia after World War II, the decision to flee was easy. If we stayed, my father, a journalist, would be shot, and the rest of us sent to Siberia to die.
And for the Black Cuban family I later sponsored during the Mariel boatlift of 1980, if they had stayed, they had no future living five to a small room. In both cases, we were fleeing communism, which raised few objections among conservatives.
Turning to the latest migrant crisis with Haitians at the U.S. border with Mexico, extra invective was hurled at the Haitians as “illegal migrants” because they were Black and simply fleeing poverty, despotism and life in a failed state.
Remember, former President Donald Trump called Haiti a “sh**hole country. ” Would there be the same anger if they were Slovenians or Hungarians?
How can it be illegal to flee from a bad life? They were branded as “illegal migrants” while still in Mexico. Are the homeless in the U.S. “illegal”? And only bleeding-heart liberals complained that border patrol agents on horseback were herding the Haitians like cattle in Del Rio, Texas.
The dictionary defines a migrant as “one who moves, either temporarily or permanently, from one place, area, or country of residence to another.”
The BBC noted, ‘“New webites like Al Jazeera had decided it will not use ‘migrant’ and will appropriately say refugee.” An online editor noted the term had evolved from a dictionary definition to a tool that dehumanizes and distances, a blunt pejorative.
A Washington Post piece asked if it was time to ditch the word.
The 1951 Refugee convention noted “a refugee is any person who owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion” and is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself or herself of the protection of their home country.
Karthick Ramakrishnan wrote in his book “Framing Immigrants” that there are two situations in which attitudes towards immigration change: when the economy is doing poorly, and when politicians bring up the issue. “The politicians are the more influential of the two ... in American history there has always been a strain of people either scapegoating the other or trying to shut down immigration from places that are seen as un-American or undesirable, even if the reality is far from that.”
No, hatred of immigrants didn’t just start with ex-President Trump. He said of Mexicans “these aren’t people. These are animals” and are comprised of drug dealers, criminals and rapists. Of Muslims he said, “they are mostly terrorists” and of Haitians he said, “all are HIV positive.”
But how about revered founding father Benjamin Franklin? Here are his words from 1750 — 270 year ago! “Of the Germans, those that come hither are generally of the most generally stupid sort of their own nation ... Not being used to liberty, they know not how to make make a modest use it.” Franklin also said “Spaniards, Italians, French, Russians and Swedes, are generally of what we call a swarthy complexion, as are the Germans also, the Saxons only excepted.”
Swedes, swarthy?
So, find me a worker at a food processing plant in Virginia that isn’t from Latin America or a housekeeper cleaner in Northern Virginia. Oh, didn’t Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants, become U.S. secretary of State?
John Freivalds runs a communications firm in Lexington.