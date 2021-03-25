Freivalds: Mob rule - mob fools

Growing up in Washington, D.C., I always thought that the United States was that wonderful village Camelot high on a hill where the words “don’t ask what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country” always rang true.

Yet, here we are living through the aftermath of a mob attack that ransacked the U.S. Capitol reminding us that there is a dark underbelly in our society.

Former President Trump refers to it as “his” base while others have called it the “deplorables.” Hillary Clinton said this of the 25% of Trump’s base, “They’re racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic.” Her no- politically correct statement was one reason she lost the 2016 election.

For you mob rule-challenged, mob rule is the government by a mob of people and the intimidation of legitimate authorities. It is derived from the Latin term mobilus vulgus, meaning fickle crowd, from which the term mob come from.

Alas, those recent events in the U.S. once again remind us that we cannot escape mob history and our human nature. One of the first examples in the U.S. were the Salem Witch trials. Here the unified belief of townspeople overpowered the logic of the law as an example of mob rule. It is as American as apple pie, sorry to say.