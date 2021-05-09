Freivalds: The Dating Game: Dates That Define America

A dating game is now raging across America as to which dates better define America.
Conservatives say it is 1776, the declaration of independence from England.
African Americans say it is 1619, when the first slave ships put ashore from Africa.
Furthermore, conservatives referring to the “1619 curriculum” say students should not be taught that America never did any evil things “for to do so otherwise would be divisive.” Of course, slavery was divisive as well as the civil war that it caused.
But I have listed some other dates which also define today’s America.
1620: The famous ship Mayflower brought Pilgrims to Massachusetts. The initial Pilgrims were starving, and Native Americans helped keep them alive. Our Thanksgiving Day grew out of this. So how did Americans repay this kindness? According to Encyclopedia Britannica from 1778 to 1871 the U.S. government concluded 368 treaties with Native American tribes – all were broken. Americans often forget that Native Americans were driven from ancestral and sacred lands and totally dispersed, defeated, and confined to reservations. The U.S. pursued a policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing.
1789: Bill of Rights were passed as part of the U.S. Constitution. The Second Amendment states Americans have the right to bear arms. In 1776, according to Sharpshooters.com, even an experienced soldier could only fire three rounds per minute from a musket. The weapon of choice for mass murderers today is the AR-15, using the Second Amendment argument, can fire 600 rounds per minute. By one estimate there are 800 million guns in private hands today.
1848: U.S. defeats Mexico and acquires California and Texas and a population of Spanish speakers.
1893-1898: The Hawaiian monarchy was overthrown and annexed so Hawaii could become a supply station for the U..S Navy and today serves as a vacation paradise where few are aware of this history. Native cultures, language and people were destroyed sparking a return to a sovereignty movement in Hawaii today. Years later, in 1993, the U.S. acknowledged and apologized for the overthrow and occupation.
1898: Spanish American War. The U.S. defeated Spain and acquired the Philippines, Cuba, and Puerto Rico. The U.S. kept Puerto Rico which allows Puerto Ricans partial statehood. Many came to the U.S. where they are derided as people who speak Spanish.
1942-1945: Americans of Japanese descent were sent to “internment” (concentration camps) for fear that they might be spies and saboteurs.
2002: The Patriot Act was passed as a response to the destruction of the World Trade Center on 9/11. This marked the beginning of vilification of Muslims and the subsequent invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan. Its passage created the same sort of cultural hysteria towards Muslims and the internment of Japanese.
2017: Construction of the Mexican border wall. Congress did not approve monies for the wall, but funds were diverted from other needs. Hispanics immigrants were vilified as rapists, drug dealers and murderers and the wall was designed to keep them out and the “base” of uneducated white males happy. To boot families were separated and migrants were always referred to as illegals and criminals never as human beings.
2019-21: Outbreak of COVID-19. Some people alleged that the pandemic was “released” by China, a pattern of hate crimes was brought against people who looked Chinese and Asian. Cries of “go back to where you came from” were heard throughout the country.
2021: Mob attacks on U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob of mostly uneducated white males who protested the result of the last presidential election. They felt it had been stolen from their candidate although every court in the land ruled that it was a fair election. So much for the argument that the U.S. in not a banana republic.
Although the U.S. historically has been a melting pot, a test of strength has been the ability to assemble a wide variety of groups. Now some people claim the only “real” Americans are under-educated, white Protestants. But we must remember the Latin words “E Pluribus Unum” – from many one – are inscribed on the Great Seal of the United States.
Freivalds runs an international communications firm in Lexington.