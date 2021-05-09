Freivalds: The Dating Game: Dates That Define America

A dating game is now raging across America as to which dates better define America.

Conservatives say it is 1776, the declaration of independence from England.

African Americans say it is 1619, when the first slave ships put ashore from Africa.

Furthermore, conservatives referring to the “1619 curriculum” say students should not be taught that America never did any evil things “for to do so otherwise would be divisive.” Of course, slavery was divisive as well as the civil war that it caused.

But I have listed some other dates which also define today’s America.

1620: The famous ship Mayflower brought Pilgrims to Massachusetts. The initial Pilgrims were starving, and Native Americans helped keep them alive. Our Thanksgiving Day grew out of this. So how did Americans repay this kindness? According to Encyclopedia Britannica from 1778 to 1871 the U.S. government concluded 368 treaties with Native American tribes – all were broken. Americans often forget that Native Americans were driven from ancestral and sacred lands and totally dispersed, defeated, and confined to reservations. The U.S. pursued a policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing.