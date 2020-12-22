Frey: A Christmas story

Jose, Maria, and Jesus lived in Honduras. It was a perilous place in which to live. There were constant murders, corruption was rampant, and people were continually fearful for their lives.
Jose and Maria decided to move to America, which they had learned was the land of the free and a place where opportunity abounds. They would make the trip of thousands of miles, and Jose could get a job as a carpenter, as he was skilled in working with his hands.
The journey was hard, and they spent their life savings to make it. When they got to the border crossing between the United States and Mexico, they were told that they would have to wait to be processed.
They waited for months.
Their money was gone, and Jesus was hungry. They learned that if they could find a way across the border into America, they might be processed faster. In desperation, they took a chance.
When the border guards found them, Jose explained that they just wanted to become American citizens; they only wanted a chance to live in peace.
They were placed in a fenced camp, lacking simple resources. They waited to speak to someone. They waited for months. There was no room for them in America.
Eventually, Jesus was taken away from Maria and Jose and placed in a separate caged-in area within another camp. Hundreds of other children were packed into the too-small enclosure. See the picture of Jesus on his aluminum-foil blanket?
Jesus cried and did not understand. Hundreds of miles away, Jose and Maria also cried, and they could not understand, either.
Jesus did not know when he would see his parents again. He spent his birthday in this camp — alone. No Wise Men came. There were no shepherds. The angels wept. There was no one to say, “Happy Birthday, Jesus!”
Eventually, Jose and Maria were forced to return to Honduras, where they are still under constant fear for their lives.
Jesus remains in a detention camp and does not know what a birthday is.
The government was asked for information like phone numbers and addresses for parents separated from their children, but for months they said they didn’t have any.
Under pressure, they have now finally admitted that they do.
Chances are, Jesus will not have a birthday or experience Christmas again this year. Alone and afraid, he cries each night for his mother, but she can’t hold him. Countries away, she weeps also, sadly gazing at the brightest star fixed in the December sky.
Perhaps, someday, Jesus will forgive those who have done this to him. Perhaps Maria and Jose will, also.
Maybe, someday, they will come to realize that there are still people who believe in treating others as they would want to be treated.
Anyway, Merry Christmas, Jesus.
Frey is a writer and CEO of Ascendant Educational Services based in Radford.
