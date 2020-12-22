Frey: A Christmas story

Jose, Maria, and Jesus lived in Honduras. It was a perilous place in which to live. There were constant murders, corruption was rampant, and people were continually fearful for their lives.

Jose and Maria decided to move to America, which they had learned was the land of the free and a place where opportunity abounds. They would make the trip of thousands of miles, and Jose could get a job as a carpenter, as he was skilled in working with his hands.

The journey was hard, and they spent their life savings to make it. When they got to the border crossing between the United States and Mexico, they were told that they would have to wait to be processed.

They waited for months.

Their money was gone, and Jesus was hungry. They learned that if they could find a way across the border into America, they might be processed faster. In desperation, they took a chance.

When the border guards found them, Jose explained that they just wanted to become American citizens; they only wanted a chance to live in peace.

They were placed in a fenced camp, lacking simple resources. They waited to speak to someone. They waited for months. There was no room for them in America.