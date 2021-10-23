Friedlander: Fralin Institute success grew from partnerships, support

It was gratifying to see The Roanoke Times editorial on Sunday recognize the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC for its scientific achievements and for playing a role in the community and economy. While it is nice to receive the attention and kind words, in this case, as with most successful endeavors, it could not have been done alone.
The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC was born 11 years ago from the vision of then Virginia Tech President Charles Steger and then Carilion Clinic CEO Ed Murphy. They decided to form a public-private partnership between the partner institutions that would embody a biomedical research institute with strong ties to Virginia Tech’s science and engineering disciplines and a unique medical school with a strong research emphasis for all of its students. Both Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic made substantial investments in the initial launch of those enterprises, followed by additional ongoing support over the next decade.
The commonwealth of Virginia quickly embraced the shared vision, appropriating funding for the first building to house the research institute and the medical school.
In 2016, additional funding was appropriated by the state toward the construction of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Addition, which was officially opened this month. State funding was augmented by financial support from Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic in addition to Carilion providing the land for construction of the new building.
In addition to the support provided by the state and the partner institutions, the research institute has benefitted from the generous gifts of private donors. Heywood and Cynthia Fralin and the Horace G. Fralin Charitable Trust donated a record $50 million to Virginia Tech to support research at the newly renamed Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.
Meanwhile, the research institute has won more than $240 million in grants and contracts from outside agencies, foundations and companies during the first decade, successfully leveraging the investment and confidence placed into the enterprise while realizing the goal envisioned by Dr. Steger and Dr. Murphy and carried through by their successors, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Carilion Clinic CEO, Nancy Agee.
People throughout Roanoke and New River Valleys can share in the discoveries and translation of those discoveries into improved healthcare made by Fralin Biomedical Research Institute faculty, staff and Virginia Tech graduate students, including medical students, often with collaboration with Carilion Clinic physicians.
At the grand opening of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC Addition this month, Carilion President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee said it best, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” And, of course, she summed it up perfectly: “Well, we’ve gone far and fast. Just look at what we’ve accomplished.”
Friedlander is Vice President for Health Sciences and Technology, Virginia Tech; Executive Director, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC; Senior Dean for Research, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine; Professor of Biological Sciences and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine.