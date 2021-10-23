Friedlander: Fralin Institute success grew from partnerships, support

In addition to the support provided by the state and the partner institutions, the research institute has benefitted from the generous gifts of private donors. Heywood and Cynthia Fralin and the Horace G. Fralin Charitable Trust donated a record $50 million to Virginia Tech to support research at the newly renamed Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

Meanwhile, the research institute has won more than $240 million in grants and contracts from outside agencies, foundations and companies during the first decade, successfully leveraging the investment and confidence placed into the enterprise while realizing the goal envisioned by Dr. Steger and Dr. Murphy and carried through by their successors, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Carilion Clinic CEO, Nancy Agee.

People throughout Roanoke and New River Valleys can share in the discoveries and translation of those discoveries into improved healthcare made by Fralin Biomedical Research Institute faculty, staff and Virginia Tech graduate students, including medical students, often with collaboration with Carilion Clinic physicians.

At the grand opening of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC Addition this month, Carilion President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee said it best, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” And, of course, she summed it up perfectly: “Well, we’ve gone far and fast. Just look at what we’ve accomplished.”

Friedlander is Vice President for Health Sciences and Technology, Virginia Tech; Executive Director, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC; Senior Dean for Research, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine; Professor of Biological Sciences and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine.