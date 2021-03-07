Friedlander: What is a future worth?

During February, Americans continued to face the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we celebrated heart month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calculates that each day in February, 3,049 Americans died due to COVID-19, while an additional 2,068 died from cardiovascular disease. And we are learning more about the connections between COVID-19 and heart disease.

While these data are sobering and take a toll on our emotional well-being, there is reason to be optimistic. But that requires us to utilize two of our most precious human characteristics – the ability to value and plan for the future, and our capacity to recall the past and learn from it.

Here in Roanoke at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion, we are fortunate to have one of the world’s leading research groups studying these characteristics. Our research team, led by Dr. Warren Bickel, elucidates how we make decisions that value or conversely, discount the future. For example, Bickel and his colleagues have applied their findings from the lab to help people with substance use disorders hone the ability to make healthier decisions by recalling and visualizing future goals. So how can such future valuation help us prevent a repeat of last year’s 1.3 million cumulative deaths from COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease?