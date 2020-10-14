Fuller and Dennard: The choice for Appalachia and Black America is clear

By Clayton Fuller and Paris Dennard
Fuller is a reserve military officer in the Air National Guard and assistant district attorney working in Appalachian counties in North Georgia. He was a 2018-2019 White House Fellow where he advised senior Trump administration officials on special operations oversight and advised the Office of the Vice President on countering the opioid epidemic.
Dennard is a GOP political commentator, strategist, and senior communications advisor for Black Media Affairs at the Republican National Committee. President Trump appointed him to serve as a Commissioner for the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.
When the national party convention released its platform in conjunction with its nomination for the presidency its message resonated with our respective communities. The party spoke of “restoring America’s economic greatness” by “abandoning the something-for-nothing ethic of the last decade” and said it would accomplish this greatness through “personal responsibility, individual liberty, tolerance, faith, family, and hard work.”
This call for American Greatness sounds like something straight from “MAGAland.” It’s not. It’s the Democratic party platform of 1992 and it won them seven of the twelve Appalachian states, and 83% of households in Black communities in and out of Appalachian communities.
In 2020, it is a message that still resonates throughout every ethnic community in Appalachia and every Black community in America. There’s just one problem for voters in those communities. Only one party and one candidate still embrace those values.
Today, the Democrats would have you believe that American greatness, faith, family, and hard work are synonyms for fascism and systemic racism. With the 2020 election only weeks away, Black and Appalachian voters should be examining the party platforms and the records of the candidates at the top of the ballot.
The only candidate and party that truly cares about the future of these communities, the values we have always held dear, and most importantly has already delivered the goods, is President Donald Trump.
Appalachian and Black communities are often talked about in monolithic terms. Academics, journalists, and political elites act as if every community and individual there, act and think the same (as well as conveniently forgetting that there are Black Appalachians, as it doesn’t fit their narrative). That’s been true for their respective historical struggles, and as result, the media expects that their historical struggles should be expressed in uniform Leftist support at the ballot box.
What the talking heads cannot fathom is that the people who “should” vote Democratic are not doing so because the Democratic Party that expressed concern for working men and women in 1992 no longer exists — to the degree it ever did.
Main Streets in these communities were hollowed out by Democrats in the 1990s through NAFTA, the globalist trade agenda, and Joe Biden’s leadership in bringing China into the W.T.O. The Biden-Harris ticket is focused on highlighting the divisions and failures within our nation, because they stand to benefit if they can blame those things on President Trump. The fact is, Biden oversaw eight years of failed government initiatives that did nothing to benefit the communities they now expect to vote for them.
Under President Trump, Black and Appalachian communities have benefited from outsize positive economic trends. Economic prosperity in overlooked and underserved communities breeds positive social change and has a lasting generational impact. If the Democrats are allowed to take power, their policies would reverse that course and hasten the decline of the Main Streets of both communities.
What President Trump has done for Appalachian and Black communities is unprecedented. Prior to COVID-19, President Trump led the creation of 1.3 million new jobs for Black Americans. Black unemployment was at an all-time low, and income for Black workers was up by $2,400 a year.
In Appalachia, there were similar economic gains in households throughout the region. But notably, President Trump has sought to spur generational change through policies like Opportunity Zones, which have provided the region with much needed investment capital for local entrepreneurs.
Traditionally, 80% of venture capital has been concentrated far from Appalachian Main Streets. President Trump’s Executive Order on Promoting Energy Infrastructure and Economic Growth cemented his policy to unlock the abundance of Appalachian energy to be an engine for economic growth. Finally, prior to President Trump taking office, if you lived in Appalachia you were 40% more likely to die from a drug overdose than other Americans. President Trump poured $6 billion in new funding to fight this scourge and implemented a Safer Prescribing Plan that will cut opioid over-prescription. President Trump has saved Appalachian lives.
For the first time in generations, these two communities have started to see the benefit of a president who will fight for them and truly values personal responsibility, individual liberty, tolerance, faith, family, and hard work.
American greatness is finally within reach. But a Biden-Harris America will reverse the gains in these communities more than a global pandemic ever could. So, for hard working Americans in Black and Appalachian communities who have been pandered to and failed by Democrats for too long — the choice is clear: Re-elect President Trump.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!