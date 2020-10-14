Fuller and Dennard: The choice for Appalachia and Black America is clear

In 2020, it is a message that still resonates throughout every ethnic community in Appalachia and every Black community in America. There’s just one problem for voters in those communities. Only one party and one candidate still embrace those values.

Today, the Democrats would have you believe that American greatness, faith, family, and hard work are synonyms for fascism and systemic racism. With the 2020 election only weeks away, Black and Appalachian voters should be examining the party platforms and the records of the candidates at the top of the ballot.

The only candidate and party that truly cares about the future of these communities, the values we have always held dear, and most importantly has already delivered the goods, is President Donald Trump.

Appalachian and Black communities are often talked about in monolithic terms. Academics, journalists, and political elites act as if every community and individual there, act and think the same (as well as conveniently forgetting that there are Black Appalachians, as it doesn’t fit their narrative). That’s been true for their respective historical struggles, and as result, the media expects that their historical struggles should be expressed in uniform Leftist support at the ballot box.