Fuller: Electoral College means not all votes are equal

Nationally, over 54 million votes were discarded. This was over 40% of all votes cast for president. So, under the current system, we are throwing away over 40% of all votes and thinking that the result somehow reflects “the will of the people”.

One result of the current implementation of the Electoral College is that there are “battlefield states”, where the general election campaign is waged and non-battlefield states that are ignored by both parties. The outcome is never in doubt in over 40 states that are non-battleground states, so those states are ignored in the presidential campaign.

Since the outcome is never in doubt in non-battleground states, voters are those states are less likely to vote. Voter turnout is about 10% lower in non-battleground states, compared to battleground states.

Under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, every vote is equal, so the presidential campaign would be fought in every state.