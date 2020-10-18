Fuller: Electoral College means not all votes are equal

By Theodore Fuller
Fuller is Professor Emeritus of Sociology at Virginia Tech.
A recent commentary in the Roanoke Times (“Virginia’s electors should represent Virginia,” Sept. 4) argues that we should keep the current implementation of the Electoral College rather than support a reform called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). This commentary argues in favor of the NPVIC.
What is the NPVIC? To be clear, NPVIC would not eliminate the Electoral College; it would reform it. Basically, the NPVIC says that whoever wins the national popular vote becomes president. After all, the president is the only elected official who represents the entire country, but ironically the Presidency is the only elective office that is not decided by popular vote.
There are many flaws to the current “winner-take-all by state” implementation of the Electoral College. The most famous flaw is that someone can lose the popular vote but still become president. In fact, two of the last three presidents (Bush and Trump) lost the popular vote.
As serious as that defect is, there are other serious defects. In 2016, Clinton got 1,981,473 votes in Virginia while Trump got 1,769,443 votes. In spite of the close vote, Clinton got 100% of Virginia’s electoral votes. The 1,769,443 Trump votes were discarded, as if no one voted for Trump. This is a serious distortion of the political preferences of Virginians.
Nationally, over 54 million votes were discarded. This was over 40% of all votes cast for president. So, under the current system, we are throwing away over 40% of all votes and thinking that the result somehow reflects “the will of the people”.
One result of the current implementation of the Electoral College is that there are “battlefield states”, where the general election campaign is waged and non-battlefield states that are ignored by both parties. The outcome is never in doubt in over 40 states that are non-battleground states, so those states are ignored in the presidential campaign.
Since the outcome is never in doubt in non-battleground states, voters are those states are less likely to vote. Voter turnout is about 10% lower in non-battleground states, compared to battleground states.
Under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, every vote is equal, so the presidential campaign would be fought in every state.
What happens if no one gets a majority of the electoral vote? This might happen if there were a strong regional candidate (think George Wallace in 1968) or if the electoral vote were equally split, 269 to 269. In that case, the election of the president would be decided by the House of Representatives, with each state getting one vote. So, California, Wyoming, and Virginia would each get one vote. Is that what we want?
Some people say we should not change the Electoral College because the Founders designed it for a reason. First, the current implementation was not designed by the Founders. It has evolved over time. The concept of “winner-take-all by state” did not become the norm till 1880 – a century after the Constitution was ratified. Second, the NPVIC is entirely consistent with the Constitution.
Some people worry that the biggest states would determine the outcome of the election. If everyone in the six biggest states voted for the same candidate, that candidate would likely win. But the reality is quite different. About 52.2 million people voted in the six biggest states. Under the current system, 11.3 million Clinton votes were “discarded” as were 9.1 million Trump votes. If all votes in these six states were counted, Clinton would emerge with a lead of nearly 6 million. A nice lead, but hardly decisive in an election with over 137 million votes. Under the National Popular Vote, every vote would be counted.
The current system distorts the vote in many ways. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will ensure that every vote is equal and that the candidate with the most votes will become president.
