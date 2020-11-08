Fuller: Why can't we be more like grandma?

When WWII ended I was six-years-old, but I remember bits and pieces of the time before 1945. For example I recall my grandparents listening to Roosevelt’s FireSide Chats. I didn’t understand what they were, but my grandparents, and my parents, too, were vitally interested. When we heard an airplane engine, we dowsed all the lights in the house. In fact, every light in every house on our street went black.
My parents did other weird things. They flattened every tin can and collected them in a box, which they took somewhere every Saturday. I asked once, and they said it was the war effort. They collected all grease from cooking–bacon, ham, used lard, and more–and took it to the same place as the flattened tin cans every Saturday. It was the war effort. Newspapers were treated the same, as well a pasteboard boxes and glass of any kind or condition.
Federal mandates existed, too. We called them rationing, but they were mandates imposed by the government. Sugar was rationed, coffee was also. Rubber anything was scarce; what are recapped tires? We wore leather soles on our shoes and the soles squeezed like crazy. Butter disappeared; margarine was invented, which was fun or me. Margarine came in a clear cellophane (no plastic yet) bag with a yellow blister on it, and I’d get to burst the blister, squish the bag until the yellow was distributed throughout the greasy, white contents. Yeah, we even had to color our own margarine before spreading it on our toast.
A lot of other things were done, mandated or not, because it was the war effort. All governments in American saw to it that mandates were fulfilled, and the rest— tin cans, newspapers, grease, etc.–were volunteered. We didn’t like it. My parents and grandparents sometimes cussed what they had to do or couldn’t do while they were doing it. But, they did it, and along with our soldiers of the Greatest Generation we defeated the Nazis and the Japanese. My family and the countless other families in America worked together with our soldiers to see to it we would remain free.
Now, we are in another war. We can only see our enemy through an electron microscope, and science says it could be a more deadly enemy than Nazis or the Bushido Samurai we fought in WWII. Worldwide it sickens thousands a day. It also kills thousands a day. Many countries, not including America, are containing the novel coronavirus. It seems those countries are successful because they are heeding the advice of their scientists and doing what they recommend. Their governments agree and have plans that their people are following. Gee, like America did during WWII. Other countries whose rate of virus battles are going up, such as America, have little or no plan with the result of being eaten alive by the virus. Why is America not repeating what she did from 1941 to 1945? In my view, we The People are to blame because many of us are like ornery brats who won’t mind our adults, i.e., our scientists who do have excellent plans and who have forgotten more about this pandemic than the average Joe and Josephine will ever know. If my parents and grandparents had taken the attitude of the “I refuse to wear a mask” crowd and “I’ll stand where I damned please” crowd, the message of the novel The Man in the High Castle could be our norm today; we’d speak German from the Mississippi eastward and Japanese west of Old Man River.
Our brains were in the place during WWII when we worked TOGETHER, but now we’ve lost our brains to egocentric, self-absorbed, self-seeking beliefs that, in my view, are as unAmerican as you can get. I believe if we continue this path, the novel coronavirus will be munching on us, our kids, and our grandkids forever.
Fuller is a retired teacher living in Roanoke County.
