Fuller: Why can't we be more like grandma?

A lot of other things were done, mandated or not, because it was the war effort. All governments in American saw to it that mandates were fulfilled, and the rest— tin cans, newspapers, grease, etc.–were volunteered. We didn’t like it. My parents and grandparents sometimes cussed what they had to do or couldn’t do while they were doing it. But, they did it, and along with our soldiers of the Greatest Generation we defeated the Nazis and the Japanese. My family and the countless other families in America worked together with our soldiers to see to it we would remain free.

Now, we are in another war. We can only see our enemy through an electron microscope, and science says it could be a more deadly enemy than Nazis or the Bushido Samurai we fought in WWII. Worldwide it sickens thousands a day. It also kills thousands a day. Many countries, not including America, are containing the novel coronavirus. It seems those countries are successful because they are heeding the advice of their scientists and doing what they recommend. Their governments agree and have plans that their people are following. Gee, like America did during WWII. Other countries whose rate of virus battles are going up, such as America, have little or no plan with the result of being eaten alive by the virus. Why is America not repeating what she did from 1941 to 1945? In my view, we The People are to blame because many of us are like ornery brats who won’t mind our adults, i.e., our scientists who do have excellent plans and who have forgotten more about this pandemic than the average Joe and Josephine will ever know. If my parents and grandparents had taken the attitude of the “I refuse to wear a mask” crowd and “I’ll stand where I damned please” crowd, the message of the novel The Man in the High Castle could be our norm today; we’d speak German from the Mississippi eastward and Japanese west of Old Man River.