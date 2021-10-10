Garland: 6 reasons to oppose Brandon Avenue rezoning

As a developer, I am pro-economic development and recognize the need for more residential properties in Roanoke.

But as someone who is also a civil engineer experienced in site planning, traffic, grading, water quality and stormwater management, I must oppose Robert Fralin’s plans to rezone his 8-acre site on Brandon Avenue along Murray Run to accommodate a development of 54 apartments and 15 town houses. Here are six reasons to do so:

1. Traffic congestion. Brandon Avenue is one of the busiest and most accident prone streets in Roanoke. The intersection of Main and Brandon in particular is a hazardous stretch of roadway. This stretch of Brandon has experienced 182 crashes since 2013. Adding two more entrances/exits at the Brandon and Main intersection to serve this development will create an even more hazardous intersection. Additionally the current conditions at this intersection will not allow for any left hand turns out of the proposed development.

2. Lot sizes. The current zoning of R-7 requires a frontage of 60 feet minimum. Using the existing road frontage of around 750 feet would allow for at most 12 individual homes, a far cry from the 69 dwellings projected under the rezoning proposal. Proposed development in the current R-7 zoning would be much more in keeping with the surrounding neighborhoods.