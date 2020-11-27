Garnett: Hips, a slap and a smile

Her blasting resonance found milder, conversational tones. In a text about pain, she performed the word with a technique unforgettable. It was plaintive, teasing toward flat, but perfectly pitched. It was the cry of a woman exhausted beyond endurance, but not about to give up.

I hung onto every note, every breath, every attack — mesmerized, welcoming whatever came.

In the second poem they released the emotional honesty of childhood to frolic with adult talent. No one was playing dress-up.

And in the final poem they captured me completely with a hilarious, self-effacing commentary on a woman’s hips. And not some cover girl’s emaciated curves or even a gymnast’s taut-muscled derriere.

She sang about a set of real hips: The kind that get hung on table corners and knock over lamps. The kind that Weight-Watch down to head-snappers men consider fierce. The kind responsible for more distracted car wrecks than drunken driving and cell phones combined.

And it was in the midst of one particularly playful lyric that she grinned and slapped her own ample thigh. I caught him smiling one of those little dimplers I appreciate so much in focused artists: No loss of intensity, but a sincere appreciation for the humor of the moment and the transformation occurring just across the piano.