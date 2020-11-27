Garnett: Hips, a slap and a smile

Grinning playfully, she slapped her hip. And that changed everything.
The wooden walls of the performing arts center reverberated with a luscious soprano voice and a piano masterfully played.
But I was bored stiff.
I hadn’t been to a classical concert in quite a while and was remembering why: There was no escaping the essential elitism.
The first Puccini aria was gorgeous, but understandable only by a student of the arts. Sung in Italian with no libretto in the brochure, it told a story about which I was clueless.
So I tried to follow the emotions — facial, vocal, tonal — but felt I was listening to the experience of a non-Earthling: important, but impossible to comprehend.
My mind wandered. I considered the wooden walls and ceiling, wondering what budgetary tradeoffs were made by the building committee: size of auditorium versus quality of sound.
The next set was in English, but reminded me of art songs I was made to sing about 18th century, panty-waisted guys lying under trees, tuning lutes and entreating their lovers to “come hither.”
I wanted to run screaming, but held fast, reviewing my kitchen to make sure I’d turned off the coffee pot. I squirmed to find a comfortable, long-legged way to sit.
The second Puccini was your basic rerun.
So this time I watched the pianist and his page turner, trying to guess when she would lean forward and when he would nod. He played with such authority that he’d no doubt virtually memorized the piece, so I pondered the nagging perfectionism that drives great artists to unrelenting preparation and is to some degree responsible for their greatness.
The next set was “Four Burns Songs” by one of my favorite composers, Benjamin Britten.
The accompaniment to the first song, “Afton Water,” was dead-on brilliant. It was water. It snatched me from my seat and I became water, too. I fell over rocks and swirled in eddy pools. Fish swam through me and ate bugs off the top of me. And I tumbled downstream through the rest of the textually uninteresting set.
But then magic happened.
They put away their scores with all those marks about how to perform. And with only the text of three poems before them, they placed the enormity of their musicianships on display:
They improvised.
He played with brilliance and passion, his strong fingers finding new tenderness. That Steinway spoke with intonation and honesty possible only in the hands of a master musician set free.
Her blasting resonance found milder, conversational tones. In a text about pain, she performed the word with a technique unforgettable. It was plaintive, teasing toward flat, but perfectly pitched. It was the cry of a woman exhausted beyond endurance, but not about to give up.
I hung onto every note, every breath, every attack — mesmerized, welcoming whatever came.
In the second poem they released the emotional honesty of childhood to frolic with adult talent. No one was playing dress-up.
And in the final poem they captured me completely with a hilarious, self-effacing commentary on a woman’s hips. And not some cover girl’s emaciated curves or even a gymnast’s taut-muscled derriere.
She sang about a set of real hips: The kind that get hung on table corners and knock over lamps. The kind that Weight-Watch down to head-snappers men consider fierce. The kind responsible for more distracted car wrecks than drunken driving and cell phones combined.
And it was in the midst of one particularly playful lyric that she grinned and slapped her own ample thigh. I caught him smiling one of those little dimplers I appreciate so much in focused artists: No loss of intensity, but a sincere appreciation for the humor of the moment and the transformation occurring just across the piano.
I laughed, but not so loud as to miss a single note, for in that moment the Greek drama masks had been tossed aside, replaced by the genuine article. These long-studied, classically trained performers suddenly had personalities and I no longer felt separated from their artistry.
End-of-set applause was loud, long and genuine. Nothing refined or polite would do.
After intermission, they performed the headliner, a cycle of love songs written by the pianist’s wife. This time, though, I listened not to the silk dress and the tuxedo, but to the brilliant yet approachable personalities I’d met behind the slap and the smile.
I almost wanted to hear the Puccinis again.
Garnett is a writer and storyteller in Marion. He can be reached at lew@storiesbylew.com.
