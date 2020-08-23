Gavaler: The problem with 'cancel culture'

By Chris Gavaler
Gavaler is assistant professor of English at Washington and Lee.
Cancel Culture” is a GOP attack phrase applied to progressives but not to conservatives even when conservatives display the same behavior. Two recent examples:
President Trump has called for multiple product boycotts (Nordstrom, Glenfiddich, HBO, Macy’s, Apple, AT&T) without any “cancel culture” complaints, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to boycott Goya products was attacked as “cancel culture.”
Fox News forced out Tucker Carlson’s head writer Blake Neff after discovering racist and misogynistic statements he recently made under an online pseudonym, and no “cancel culture” accusations followed. But when New York Times editor Bari Weiss resigned the same week, “cancel culture” accusations were literally viral. (The list of people the president has demanded to be fired is even longer.)
But when you remove the extreme partisan imbalance, the principle behind the term is important. The problem is extracting the principle from the partisan noise.
For a progressive, I spend an atypical amount of time in conversation with conservatives through the Facebook page Rockbridge Civil Discourse I co-founded and co-administrate. I hear again and again how liberal academics indoctrinate students and, more recently, promote “cancel culture” on campuses. That’s not what’s happening at my school. When conservative speakers have come to W&L, no one has tried to “cancel” or silence them. I profoundly disagree with Heather MacDonald (I find her denial of campus rape especially vile), but when she spoke against diversity on our campus last March, there was no protests against her. Faculty members, specifically those who agree with her, discouraged them. I’m also a member of a local activist organization, and we discouraged protesting too and instead encouraged attendance at a different event. So, no, liberal professors are not corrupting W&L students with “cancel culture.”
I disagree with the term “cancel culture” when used as a generic sledgehammer, but I also disagree with the assumption that all so-called “cancelling” is inherently wrong. Some is, some isn’t. But even in the cases when cancelling isn’t the right answer, cancelling can still be the right question. “Should x be canceled?” is often useful and vital to ask—in part because it can lead to alternatives that are not “cancelling” (which conservatives object to) but also not leaving a problem unaddressed (which progressives object to). Here’s a specific example:
Should Aristotle be cancelled?
The author, Agnes Callard, says no, and I agree (the article was forwarded by a friend and co-author of two of my recent books, and he strongly agrees too, so conservatives really shouldn’t be panicked that “cancel culture” has taken over academia). Because the question was asked, the author came up with a way of teaching Aristotle that addresses why professors would consider removing him from their courses in the first place.
But Callard begins by pointing out that Aristotle defended slavery as being beneficial to slaves because some people are better suited to be “living tools,” and that he considered women to be incapable of making decisions. Why begin a pro-Aristotle argument that way? Because Callard is trying to convince philosophers not simply to teach Aristotle, but to teach him more effectively. If she began with a defense, those same philosophers would likely read the defense as a denial of problems, making anything else she has to say at best unconvincing.
That’s what’s missing from the conservative half of the equation. Stopping “cancel culture” requires studying each case, identifying the core problem that absolutely must be addressed, and then providing a better solution. If all you do is reject something on the grounds that it’s “cancel culture,” then you’re ignoring the problem that cancelling is a (possibly flawed) attempt to answer.
Using the one-sledgehammer-fits-all term doesn’t help and likely harms the anti-cancelling cause. In fact, using the term “cancel culture” is itself an example of “cancel culture” because it silences those trying to speak against a problem by dismissing them and their specific concern with a generic label. It’s the opposite of the open debate principle it falsely claims to support.
So, yes, let’s please cancel “cancel culture.”
