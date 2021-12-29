Gay: Biden should not let Iran and Ukraine distract him from China

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!” So says Michael Corleone in “The Godfather Part III“ as his attempts to leave the mafia and become a legitimate businessman come to naught.

President Joe Biden might find the aging mobster’s frustration familiar. For a decade, U.S. leaders have spoken of a foreign policy “pivot to Asia,” in which Washington would shift focus to the Far East.

It’s a reasonable move — China’s rise means the U.S. position is most vulnerable in Asia. Pivoting to Asia has always meant freeing up resources from the Middle East and Europe.

But leaving has proven easier said than done. From Iran to Ukraine, the world beyond Asia is trying to pull America back in. Biden shouldn’t let it. So far, however, his message has been mixed. Failing to prioritize would be a mistake. Choosing not to choose is still a choice.

The nuclear talks with Iran are falling apart. Both Iran and the United States say they want to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. But Biden dawdled in resuming negotiations.

Now he faces a hardline new president in Iran who is in no hurry to restore the deal. Tehran announced a budget for next year based on low oil sales, suggesting it doesn’t expect to cut a deal soon to lift American economic sanctions.

Now the Israelis are hinting they might attack Iran’s nuclear sites. This could kick off a war between Iran and its proxies on one side and the United States and Israel on the other. Biden officials say they’re considering their own measures against Iran. We are on a path back to the world before the 2013 interim nuclear deal—a world drifting toward war.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is in a bind. Russia has ordered tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine’s border. U.S. officials fear Moscow could order an invasion early next year. This may be a bluff. Leaders like Napoleon and Hitler learned the hard way that the Eurasian steppes are not a good place to fight in winter.

Russia would face deeper isolation and new sanctions if it marched into Ukraine. And Ukraine is no great prize to whomever controls it. Its economy is small (about the size of Washington, D.C. or Nebraska) and damaged by war, and its people would see the Russians as occupiers.

But a country that is no great prize for Russia is also no great prize for the United States. It is not worth American soldiers’ blood. Biden wisely refused to send U.S. combat troops into Ukraine. Ukraine is not a U.S. treaty ally — yet.

NATO, including the United States, stated in 2008 that Ukraine would become a member of that military alliance, but declined to provide a specific date. Russia is no happier at the idea of a U.S. ally on its border than the United States would be at the prospect of a Canadian alliance with China. Russia thus has demanded a guarantee that NATO will never let Ukraine join.

It’s understandable that Biden would be wary of pivoting to Asia in this context. Indeed, his administration’s recent strategy review suggested our current be-everywhere-at-once approach gets things about right. That’s wrong. There will always be problems in Europe and the Middle East.

Strategic changes require tradeoffs. Troops in Syria are not available for other missions. A Navy overworked by constant demands for forward presence is a Navy falling behind on readiness. A military spending its budget on doing things now is not spending its budget on preparing for the future. Two decades of war in the Middle East made it easier for China to catch up — and China is fast becoming a far more capable challenger than Russia or Iran.

That means it’s no time to get tangled up in Europe or the Middle East. Biden needs to double down on diplomacy in those regions. Sometimes that requires compromises like keeping Ukraine out of NATO or making a nuclear deal with Iran.

Virginia leaders such as Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Reps. Morgan Griffith, Ben Cline and Bob Good should help make sure Biden draws down in the Middle East and Europe — and shifts America’s focus to more pressing needs. Otherwise, like Michael Corleone, Biden might get pulled back in.

John Allen Gay is executive director of the John Quincy Adams Society.