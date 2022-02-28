Geller: The Kim Potter case — a lack of empathy and justice in a flawed system

Most readers have heard about the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, caused by Kim Potter — a Minnesota police officer — who unintentionally pulled the trigger of a firearm instead of a taser.

Officer Potter was tried and convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison by Judge Regina M. Chu, who displayed emotional compassion during her sentencing — body language rarely seen from those “on the bench.”

Many have objected vehemently to the lenient prison sentence, which was far less than the recommended six-year or more term for such cases. The family of Daunte Wright was hoping for a much more prolonged prison term, and considered the decisive two-year sentence to be a mere “slap on the wrist.” What do you think?

As a university professor who has studied psychological science for more than 60 years and taught injury-prevention techniques in industrial settings for more than 40 years, I have a different perspective to share.

First, what is the purpose of spending significant public resources to provide tightly-monitored room and board for an inmate in a correctional facility?

The two most popular answers to this rhetorical question are: 1) to protect the public from a dangerous individual, and 2) to punish an individual for his or her transgression. In the 1970s, a third answer would have been to rehabilitate the individual to perform more acceptable behavior when released. However, the current penal system seems to put much less emphasis on rehabilitation than protection and punishment.

Obviously, none of these purposes for incarceration fit the Kim Potter case. This former police officer was clearly not a threat to public safety; in fact, her profession was to protect the public and care for human welfare. Moreover, does this person need to be punished for her behavior? Punishment is imposed to reduce the probability of undesirable behavior recurring. Although a prison sentence these days rarely serves such a purpose for any inmate, this rationale for incarcerating Kim Potter hardly seems appropriate.

Potter displayed substantial remorse for her fatal mistake, and would likely adjust her behavior significantly to avoid a similar error. Indeed, if given the opportunity, Kim Potter might be willing to lead an effort to increase the ease of discriminating correctly between a handgun and a taser gun — e.g., by changing the design and location of these devices and/or the protocol for using them.

There is a fourth possible reason for incarcerating an individual who is not a threat to human welfare — to help the victims of the unfortunate incident feel better, perhaps relieving some of their grief and distress. Those who saw the extreme sorrow displayed by Kim Potter might consider that she will be plagued by memories of her tragic blunder for the rest of her life, as would most of us. With empathy for both sides of this tragedy, prison is not justified and could do more harm than good.

What if Kim Potter were required, accompanied by relevant advice and counseling, to establish and help maintain an organization or agency that honored the life of Daunte Wright by actively caring in a particular way for disadvantaged individuals in her community and beyond? Such actively-caring-for-people (AC4P) behavior would certainly help Potter heal from her heart-rending mistake, and enable the family of Daunte Wright to see a positive outcome from their loss.

Finally, many believe a primary purpose of incarceration is to send a crucial warning to the public: “If you perform such undesirable behavior, a prison term will be your punitive consequence.” So exactly what is the prevention message here? If you make a fatal mistake and experience devastating distress for your unintentional failure, you should anticipate spending as many as two years in prison?

Numerous unintentional fatalities occur every day, in organizations and in homes, and especially during the travel in-between. Should the perpetrators of these fatalities be incarcerated? Of course not, even if sufficient prisons were available. Rather, these individuals should be empowered to help determine the contributing factors to these inadvertent fatalities, and then help to prevent future occurrences of such unfortunate incidents.

On a personal note, I sincerely sympathize with those who consider this case to have interracial ramifications. While I strongly support the current social justice movement for racial equality, I do not believe this case should be viewed as racially motivated, given no evidence of such intent from Potter.

E. Scott Geller, Ph.D., is completing his 52nd year as faculty member in the department of psychology at Virginia Tech and director of the Center for Applied Behavior Systems. He and his daughter, Krista S. Geller, Ph.D., co-founded the teaching and consulting firm GellerAC4P, Inc. to spread actively caring for people (AC4P) principles and applications worldwide. See www.gellerac4p.org and www.ac4p.org .