Geller: Without data, you just have an opinion

Inspired by a 1992 book wherein the author critiques “the self-help movement in the field of mental health treatment,” Mr. Fisher questions whether the diagnostic labeling of clinical science was developed through “social science research” or “did they trump up diagnoses by pathologizing (sic) normal behavior.”

He concludes that this labeling system creates and promotes a “pattern of pathologizing (sic) the normal and normalizing pathology,” and claims that American social scientists have decided for the public what is, and what is not, ‘normal’ and they go about a course of research to prove and demonstrate their case.”

Here is where this opinion gets downright inaccurate and harmful.

First, as in medical science, there are distinct domains of psychological science, and clinical science — not social science — develops, evaluates, and delivers individual, group, and community-based interventions to treat mental, emotional, and behavioral problems and disorders. As in medical science, the intervention methods vary dramatically as a function of the particular mental, behavioral, or emotional issue. Obviously, the diagnostic label for a psychological disorder determines the treatment approach, as it does in medicine for a physical disorder.