Gibson: A civics lesson for Virginians

A plan to strengthen civics across Virginia aims to involve more students in activities beyond the classroom and to expand engagement to college students and more adults.
A newly constituted commission with more citizen members is creating a call to action to strengthen civic engagement.
The 17-member Virginia Commission on Civic Education is going well beyond its traditional role as a resource for civics teacher professional development to promote educational avenues for student and adult involvement in democracy.
All Virginians should know how to find trusted and valid sources of information, how to communicate with candidates and elected officials and how to effectively advocate and take action to improve their communities.
Five state legislators and 12 citizens on the commission, of which I am a member, support an expanded role to create a better civic resource for every Virginian.
On May 10, the group appointed by the General Assembly unanimously adopted an activist strategic plan for the coming year. Goals include student-focused learning and partnerships to promote civic engagement with elected officials and campaigns as well as learning how to successfully push for public policies.
“I believe we have outlined an aggressive agenda to have more involvement in the process of civic affairs,” said Jim Dillard, a former longtime Fairfax County Republican delegate and founding member of the commission.
“Our plan is to work with various organizations to not only involve student’s active and informed participation but to include higher education and the general public as well,” Dillard said.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, the commission’s chair, is a civics teacher in Henrico County. He led a discussion of the strategic plan that envisions a “more perfect” Commonwealth for all Virginians through inspiring civic action by promoting representative democracy.
The plan includes promoting core values to collaborate with civic education partners and to inspire active and informed citizenship inside schools and beyond.
After the meeting, VanValkenburg suggested several good ways for students to become more actively engaged in civic learning during election season. They include volunteering to knock on doors for candidates they believe in and advocate for policies they care about with candidates on the ballot.
Michael Wildasin, one of a number of veteran civics teachers on the commission, suggested that students could also arrange candidate forums, write letters to the editor advancing a policy or endorsing a candidate, and add to a candidate’s social media efforts.
To get students more actively engaged, Glen Hoptman, another veteran civics teacher, said the commission could develop an issues management workbook online that could be used to identify, research, and provide suggestions for civic engagement.
The workbook’s pages could provide case studies on how students have made a difference in effecting political or policy change.
Dillard, who taught high school civics in Fairfax County for more than three decades, suggested other student activities could include organizing a “Students for ...” group in their high school, city or county.
They also could help a candidate’s campaign in any number of ways, such as researching issues, encouraging student voters to become actively involved, going door-to-door, and recruiting campaign volunteers.
New partnerships to expand the commission’s reach across Virginia could be forged with the state Department of Elections, the model General Assembly programs of the YMCA and any number of non-profit groups such as the American Association of Retired Persons and the League of Women Voters.
The commission plans to continue to provide high quality professional development to history, government and other civics teachers while strengthening student-focused programming, plus expanding the scope of programming to include higher education and adult audiences.
Virginians are seeing a need to strengthen civics by learning to speak publicly, interact more with elected officials, exhibit political tolerance and work to improve their communities in ways they see fit.