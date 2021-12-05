Gibson: Berlin emerges as economic powerhouse post-Brexit

BERLIN — Flying over Germany into Berlin, wind farms appear in every direction.

Sometimes only five or six huge Mercedes-Benz-like blades slowly spin. Other times, fields or hills topped with 20 to 30 towers are seen capturing electric power from the breezes.

Germany stands far ahead of all other European countries in wind power production. At the end of 2020, there were 29,608 onshore wind turbines in Germany. Solar power also is big as structures from solar arrays and building tops attest in a nation not well known for a sunny climate.

My flight into Berlin was for a pleasurable visit of just more than two weeks as a recent retiree with my eldest daughter, her German husband and their two young daughters. Two weeks of touring the city with these loved ones restores my faith that climate change and cultural change can be successfully addressed together.

Berlin, with its rural outskirts filled with farms capturing the wind for green power, is rapidly growing into an international technology, business and cultural capital thanks in part to London’s difficulties with Brexit, the vote moving the United Kingdom out of the European Union early last year.