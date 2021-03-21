Gibson: Here's who killed the partisan gerrymander

Brian Cannon, the statewide group’s executive director, said the group’s founder displayed a “wonderful mix of idealism, pragmatism, and stubbornness—which is just the recipe called for to push a long-term project like changing Virginia’s constitution to improve redistricting for all Virginians.”

Problems with the 2020 United States Census will delay the real work of the newly sworn-in bipartisan commission that consists of eight citizen members and eight appointed legislators. Sept. 30 is now the earliest date that new population data is expected in Virginia, so the Nov. 2 elections for all 100 House of Delegates districts are almost certainly to be held in current districts instead of new ones drawn by the commission.

The Census delay will give Virginians more time to provide input to the commission as it prepares to redraw district lines for 11 congressional districts and 140 state legislative seats next year. Middleditch met last week with anti-gerrymandering activists to find groups and resources to help the new commission draw fairer and more competitive districts.

“Leigh is a war horse in bringing people together for a task,” said Meg Heubeck, director of instruction at UVA’s Center for Politics and a volunteer who has worked with him for years to eliminate the self-dealing excesses of gerrymandering that limit competitive elections.