Gibson: In praise of Lafayette, again

The Marquis de Lafayette, a French general whose contributions to American independence endeared him to this new nation, fell so much in love with it that he named a daughter Virginie and his son George Washington Lafayette.
He was as beloved across America as the nation’s Founding Fathers with whom he fought the British.
At age 19, Lafayette joined Washington’s Continental army, and was wounded. Four years later in 1781, the young Frenchman’s command of siege forces at Yorktown won him fame and gratitude.
In the successful Virginia campaign, Lafayette used his own private wealth to help feed and equip the combined Continental and French forces.
Americans knew that a powerful French fleet and 9,000 seasoned French troops out of a combined force of 17,000 turned the tide to victory for American independence at Yorktown. In fact, more French troops died than Americans at the battle that secured the surrender of British General Lord Cornwallis.
While he was a major figure of both the American and the French revolutions, Lafayette was more celebrated in his adopted country. His final American tour in 1824 and 1825 will be remembered more and more over the next four years as Americans prepare to commemorate its 200th anniversary.
Many thousands of Americans citizens cheered him as he traveled by horse and carriage and boat, speaking to throngs in communities from Boston to Charlottesville and Suffolk to Savannah, New Orleans and St. Louis.
The American Friends of Lafayette plan to commemorate the bicentennial of the tour. A new U.S. Lafayette postage stamp, many local celebrations and civic education events could go forward to remind Americans of the embrace of human rights and liberty launched by the French allies of the American revolutionaries.
Lafayette worked for religious freedom and civil rights for French Protestants and urged emancipation of enslaved Americans with his Virginia friends and future presidents Washington, Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe.
He even bought land in French Guiana on the Caribbean in South America with the intention of settling and giving freedom to enslaved Americans trained to be self-sufficient farmers. The venture failed.
In the end, despite his advocacy with four American presidents to end slavery in his adopted second country, Lafayette failed to make progress in that campaign.
After Jefferson secured the Louisiana Purchase from France in 1803, he offered Lafayette the position of governor of the Louisiana Territory. The French general refused but did accept Jefferson’s offer of more than 11,500 acres of land to help rebuild his lost personal fortune.
When President Monroe invited him to make his 1824-25 grand tour, Lafayette received additional gifts of $200,000 from Congress and a township of land in Florida from a grateful nation.
A number of American cities and towns dubbed Fayetteville took that name to honor Lafayette, including the city in North Carolina, which took his name in 1783 and where he visited on his grand tour.
His service to America lived on for generations. Young Americans found inspiration in Lafayette’s life, pursuit of liberty and freedom from tyranny. In 1915 dozens of young American men traveled to Europe to fight for France. Ultimately thousands joined the war to fight for France.
When World War I first threatened France, college students from the Ivy League schools to the University of Virginia and Washington and Lee flocked to Paris to repay the French with their lives, declaring “Lafayette, we are here!”
A 2019 book by W&L law graduate Mark M. Trapp, “A Destiny of Undying Greatness: Kiffin Rockwell and the Boys Who Remembered Lafayette,” details the devotion to France felt by Americans. Many who made the trip came from families of veterans who had fought for independence in the Revolutionary War with the French.
Rockwell, like former UVA student James Rogers McConnell, was an early aviator who volunteered to fly for the French before America entered the war. There is a winged statue of McConnell as a heroic aviator outside UVA’s Alderman and Clemons libraries.
Both young men died when shot down by the Germans. Lafayette was their hero and repaying the debt to France was their cause.
Many of those who crossed the Atlantic to fight for France were as young as Lafayette was when he was wounded in service to Washington’s revolutionary army.
Lafayette’s fame has faded over the more than two centuries since he became a foremost French adherent of Jefferson’s visions for the pursuit of liberty and rights of man in the Declaration of Independence and the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.
On a personal note, I joined the American Friends of Lafayette this month for a four-day tour of the general’s Virginia exploits across Hampton Roads and the Middle Peninsula.
The four days of tour and speakers recalled how much America owes France and its young rock-star general for helping secure independence from England.
America so appreciated Lafayette’s service and French support that upon his death President Andrew Jackson declared a month of national mourning in 1834 and the halls of Congress were draped in black in recognition of America’s “Emblem of Liberty” for a full year.
Gibson is communications director and senior researcher at the University of Virginia’s Cooper Center for Public Service. The opinions expressed here are his own and not necessarily those of the Cooper Center.