Gibson: Political party parity at work in Virginia's proposed congressional redistricting maps

As a year of redistricting failure was ending, the Virginia Supreme Court handed Virginians what could be the state’s fairest legislative district maps ever drawn.

The high court was handed the thorny task of redistricting — drawing new maps for 11 congressional seats, the 40-member Virginia Senate and 100-member House of Delegates — this fall after the state’s new Redistricting Commission utterly failed to reach a compromise on the maps.

The justices hired a couple of map drawers who set out to do what the bipartisan panel could not accomplish thanks to gridlock that reigned on the panel of eight state lawmakers and eight citizen appointees.

The court’s pair of map drawers, special masters Bernard Grofman and Sean Trende, compromised and put the public interest ahead of what always had been the dirtiest game of party politics: Gerrymandering for purely partisan advantage.

As a result, Virginia’s new congressional and state legislative districts were drawn compactly to reflect the state’s political balance without consideration for incumbents.

In a final order entered Dec. 28, the court unanimously ruled the new maps “are fully compliant with constitutional and statutory law applied, as the Court directed, in an apolitical and nonpartisan manner.”

State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath County and one of 60 elected officials drawn out of a district by the policy to ignore where incumbents live, said he will be moving to the Charlottesville area to run again.

“I am doing work that is important, that I care about,” Deeds said. “I have had a 20-year relationship with Charlottesville and Albemarle County and intend to establish residency there soon. I will be a candidate for reelection so I can continue this important work.”

In the greater Roanoke area, Reps. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, announced that they will be seeking reelection from the 9th and 6th Districts, respectively.

The court’s line-drawing experts received good marks for achieving compactness and treating both parties fairly in coming up with districts that valued communities of interest and took Virginians’ comments into consideration.

Paul Wright, a former local Republican campaign manager who now lives in Charlottesville and no longer identifies as a GOP supporter, praised the court’s handiwork.

“These final maps are fairer to most Virginians than those proposed by either party,” Wright said. “The court order to not consider the address of any incumbents made all the difference. It helped Albemarle and other localities not be cut up into pieces.”

Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, called the maps “a clear victory for voters. The special masters drew sensible districts that respect the Charlottesville-Albemarle region as the community we are. After a decade of fractured lines that left us with six different representatives in Richmond, our City and County will now have two Delegates, one Senator, and a coherent, empowered voice in state politics.”

Hudson noted that the court responded whether it could be trusted to answer “the critical question on which the [redistricting commission] amendment hinged: when legislators refuse to play fair, can we trust the state Supreme Court to do it for them?”

“The maps show the answer was yes,” Hudson said.

“For the first time in Virginia history, we have districts rooted in where the people live, not the sitting politicians,” she said. “These maps will, in turn, empower so many voices that have long been excluded from our politics. The Supreme Court’s maps contain more majority-minority districts than any other proposal submitted to the Commission.”

Wright noted that the most dangerous time for incumbents seeking reelection often comes when they find themselves running in new territory. On the other hand, he said incumbency can allow elected officials to run well even in territory that trends toward support of another party.

Even though Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, finds himself in a new district more blue than he is used to, “his constituent service and years in office should not be underestimated by any challenger,” Wright said. “Nor would it be surprising if Bell took a larger role in Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s administration.”

One of Virginia’s 11 congressmen is moving a substantial distance to run in her new district. Seventh District Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, will seek a third term in a more Democratic-leaning new Northern Virginia district that stretches south to Culpeper, Madison and Greene.

The special masters said they listened to comments and adhered to them by reuniting Charlottesville and Albemarle, but left both as the northern outposts of the Southside 5th Congressional District.

The special masters took pride in how balanced a set of maps they drew, allowing either party to prevail in a good year for that party, following the state’s most recent five years of party performance.

As they put it, “a balanced map should give each party a realistic chance to control the congressional delegation and each of the branches of the legislature when that party has a good year, even if the overall partisanship of the Commonwealth makes it substantially easier for Democrats to do so in most years.”

That surely beats gerrymandering Virginia for the next 10 years.

Bob Gibson is a member of Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education.