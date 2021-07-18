Gibson: Some statues won't be missed

Coy Barefoot, a historian of Charlottesville, wrote on Facebook that Sacagawea was at the time of the statue’s creation in 1919 the symbol of the National Women’s Movement.

Charlottesville’s major early 20th century philanthropist Paul McIntire had not commissioned her inclusion in the statue, but loved its addition by the sculptor Charles Keck. McIntire wrote, “The Indian girl is the best of the three,” Barefoot said, noting that in his opinion the removal of the Lee and Jackson statues also given to the city by McIntire constituted “good riddance,” but not the Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea monument.

That statue will likely be saved and placed in an appropriate venue with much more historical context, said Alexandria Searls, executive director of the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center, where the monument is to be reinterpreted.

Searls said studying the monument closeup and talking with the sculptor’s granddaughter, Pat Keck, has given her new insights into its artistic value and worthiness.

“I have good feelings about the statue” having examined it at eye level off its pedestal, including the opportunity for new relationships with Indigenous peoples and others as it is reinterpreted.