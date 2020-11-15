Gibson: Some Virginia advice for the next president

Twelve days after Election Day and eight days since Joe Biden apparently won a majority of presidential electors, immense differences and hard feelings remain among the nation’s voters.

Biden’s victory in a divided country offers an opportunity to focus on common goals instead of the politics of polarization and to improve lives for millions of people and restore civic health.

Tom Davis, a former seven-term GOP congressman and past chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said voters may have found a needed path of working together.

“As individuals, the outcome of the election may not have resulted in the government we desired, but with a divided government in a polarized society, we may well have gotten the government we needed,” Davis said.

Democrats and Republicans can agree on some shared goals they can move together on for the country. Davis said working on COVID-related issues can stand as an example of what both sides should work together on, along with infrastructure to build roads, bridges and rural broadband.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Richmond Democrat who ran for vice president four years ago, said bipartisan cooperation would spur economic recovery from the pandemic.