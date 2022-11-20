Gibson: Trump creates dilemma for Va. GOP in 2023

The Republican Party finally is acknowledging it has a Trump problem, one that Virginia Democrats fully intend to take advantage of in the next 12 months whether the GOP denounces him or not.

Many Virginia Republicans have not figured out how to even talk about former President Donald Trump, who remains popular in rural areas of the state and yet attacks the GOP governor and lieutenant governor.

With all 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly up for grabs next year, Democrats will seek to expand their 21-19 advantage in the state Senate and try to take back a majority of the 100 seats in the House of Delegates — all in newly drawn districts.

Republicans defending their 52-48 House majority will rely heavily on Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a multi-millionaire businessman more popular than the former president and a recent target of angry Trump barbs.

After last week’s midterm elections surprised the media, the pundits, and political party leaders by turning a promised big red wave into a fading pink mirage, many GOP figures openly blamed Trump for his collection of MAGA dead-weight candidates who lost seats for Congress and kept the party shy of expected new majorities.

Trump, true to form, lashed out last week at potential 2024 presidential rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Youngkin, saying neither governor could have won without his backing.

Trump’s slam at Youngkin came the day after his lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, said she could no longer support Trump.

The former president wrote derisively on his social media account: “I endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to vote for him — or he couldn’t have come close to winning, ... Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me.”

Youngkin smartly answered reporters questioning him about Trump’s comments by saying he did not see them and added, “I do not call people names. I really work hard to bring people together.”

Pressed to comment further, he said: “That’s not the way I roll. That’s not the way I behave.”

Republicans worry that a Youngkin-Trump spat could be a sign of voter rejection of the former president that splits the GOP base and possibly dilutes the base vote in a state that has strong rural Republican voting strength.

UVa Center for Government founder Larry Sabato says the Trump name definitely can hurt the GOP’s chances across much of Virginia. “If Donald Trump is still on the stage next fall, he won’t help and will probably hurt Republicans from competitive districts in urban and suburban areas.”

Sabato said heavily rural Virginia still supports Trump massively, so GOP candidates won’t feel his weight there. “But who knows where Trump will be by then? Running for president or under the thumb of the law, or both?”

Democrats will not even have to mention the former president to benefit, according to Charlottesville Del. Sally Hudson.

Hudson says she won’t be wasting any time on Trump. “I hope everyone running in 2023 will learn from 2021 that you can’t run against Donald Trump when he’s not on the ballot,” she said.

Democrats lost the governorship and their former House of Delegates majority in 2021. “Legislators should be focused on the work they plan to do for Virginians. Voters will expect it and they should,” Hudson said,

In Virginia, the Nov. 8 results this year fell shy of Republican expectations with only one challenger defeating an incumbent congressional Democrat. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia Beach, lost to state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, in a 2nd District made more Republican through redistricting.

GOP hopes of unseating Seventh District Rep. Abigail Spanberger dried up when Prince William County delivered her a landslide margin over Trump-backed Republican challenger Yesli Vega.

Next year’s state legislative races will be in new territory for all candidates regardless of their party. All 140 new districts were redrawn by a pair of Supreme Court of Virginia special masters instead of through old-fashioned gerrymandering.

Stephen Farnsworth, who directs the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington, said Republicans in Virginia may find it tough to retain their House majority next year in these new districts.

As for Trump, Farnsworth says the more he inserts himself in political campaigns the harder it is to avoid the lose-lose situation for those Republicans representing swing districts: “Denounce Trump and pay the price in the primary, or support Trump and pay the price in the general election.”

How much the former president hurts GOP candidates may depend on whether they distance themselves from him by June or wait for an autumn divorce.