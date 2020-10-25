Gibson: Virginia has a long parade of 2021 contenders

Only Virginia and New Jersey hold their elections for governor the year after the nation votes for president, and this year a former Virginia governor appears poised to grab an early lead in an already crowded field.

In past decades, campaigns for governor of the Old Dominion and the Turnpike State could be expected to start in the days or weeks after the White House winner received a concession call from the losing presidential candidate.

This year, things are different. In fact, some campaigns for spring 2021 gubernatorial nominations are well under way and few pundits expect a timely and gracious White House race concession.

Chris Saxman, a former GOP delegate from Staunton who runs the pro-business group Virginia Free, said his analysis of a large 14-candidate field of gubernatorial hopefuls puts former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the lead even though he has yet to announce.

Larry Sabato, who directs the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, noted the state’s tradition since 1873 of filling the governor’s mansion the year after a White House race gives Virginia voters a whiplash-quick turnaround to the next election cycle. He views October as too early to seriously handicap the field of hopefuls and forecasts significantly less voter interest.