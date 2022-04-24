Gibson: Virginia needs to do better by its beautiful state parks

Many Virginians are unaware of the natural beauty and recreational opportunities that await them at 41 state parks scattered conveniently across the commonwealth.

They also probably do not realize that two more state parks are awaiting funding, namely Mayo River State Park in Henry County and Sweet Run State Park in Loudoun County.

There are nearly 2,000 campsites and nearly 300 climate-controlled cabins of various sizes plus some yurts throughout the state. Many cabins are available year-round.

Boating, fishing and swimming are featured at many of the parks, which are increasingly popular yet chronically under-funded. Virginia is one of only 17 states that relies on general funding and to an extent on the fees paid by visitors for parks instead of a dedicated source of sustainable funding.

Evidence of the love and support that Virginia residents demonstrate for their state parks is found in the last two times that parks went before voters.

In 2002, they overwhelmingly supported spending $119 million for state parks and in 1992 they voted 2-1 in favor of spending $95 million. However, the money approved in bond referendums was designated for acquisition and construction of new state parks and cannot be used to staff, operate or repair parks.

As a result, the 41 parks are not operating to their full potential even though few better places in Virginia teach about plants and animals and the history and culture of people who once lived there.

Many miles of walking trails and natural beauty attract folks from Virginia and beyond, helping make the parks a significant generator of Virginia’s growing tourism and recreational economy.

Unfortunately, not all Virginians can participate in the educational, recreational and spiritual nature of the parks many offerings.

Some communities find themselves under-represented in park attendance. While some lack transportation, others are unable to afford the $5 to $10 a day fees for a car to enter a park.

I recently joined group of state park lovers who meet periodically to seek greater access to the parks for everyone and to propose initiatives for parks sustainability.

One topic that emerged is a proposed bill in this year’s General Assembly that would have created a parks pass to allow all cars with Virginia license plates unlimited free access to every Virginia State Park, but that also would require each Virginia driver to pay $5 per year when car registration is paid. The bill died on a 7-7 committee vote.

Some ideas on how to improve access to the parks include grants for transportation to them in buses or vans from low-income communities.

Other ideas from other states that have established dedicated funding sources for parks include real estate transfer fees, lottery funds and a variety of other sources.

Currently, Virginia’s budget for parks is still a work in progress. Budget conferees offer very different levels of funding for a system that remains underfunded.

Hopefully, conferees will support the 12 staff positions funded in the House version of the budget as well as $85 million for deferred maintenance and the $20 million for parks operations in the Senate’s version. This is not yet sustainable funding, but it may be the best the state can do this year.

The Virginia General Assembly’s appropriations from the state’s general fund to operate and maintain our state parks have fallen short of adequate levels for many years.

Our parks are beautiful stretches of land along rivers, lakes and streams where every Virginian could enjoy the wonders of nature.

Wouldn’t it be a great gift for better access for every child of Virginia to learn about and experience nature?

Gibson is a member of Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education.