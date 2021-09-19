Gibson: Virginia's redistricting commission shakes off a shaky start

So far, both sets of new lines drawn for Northern Virginia appear far fairer than past gerrymanders. Observers detect a new chance to allow compromise.

Initially, the partisan line drawers decided to provide region by region proposals through the rest of the state. Instead, running out of time for the regional approach, the commission switched to consider twin sets of proposed House and Senate maps for the entire state.

After the new statewide proposed maps are unveiled Sept. 20, the commission plans nine more public hearings before the Oct. 10 deadline for turning revised compromise maps over to the General Assembly for its up-or-down vote on approval.

One difficulty not yet resolved is how much input to give lawmakers on the commission to propose changes to maps to align their residence with a friendly district or away from a district shared with another lawmaker. If done behind closed doors, this would be old-fashioned gerrymandering.

When commission member Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax County, suggested it in the open at an early September meeting, citizen members from his party criticized his departure from the concepts of not considering lawmakers’ addresses and building new districts instead of starting from current districts.