Gibson: We face hard reckonings

Although millions of Americans were shaken to their core by the day’s threats to democracy, white Americans fail to realize the even more intense fears felt by Black Americans who have suffered from racial violence throughout the nation’s history.

Those deeply held fears erupted among Black congresspeople, police officers and others. One African American congressman who spoke of the open threats against Pence added in a television interview that if white elected leaders had been captured and killed, he certainly also would have been hanged.

The subtext of the insurrection carried into the Capitol along with Confederate flags and calls for civil war was racial intimidation. Some insurrectionists sought civil war and eagerly threaten more violence in the days ahead in Washington and in state capitals.

Leaders of the illegal actions must be found and prosecuted, and that is something every American who values justice must insist upon. If most escape punishment, armed men undoubtedly will try their luck with weapons and bombs again.

At least five people lost their lives, perhaps a minimal number if police had not been reenforced within four hours of being overwhelmed. Investigations have commenced across the country as a result of the events etched into our national memory.