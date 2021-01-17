Gibson: We face hard reckonings

Ordinary Americans wonder what can be done to fix the problems that led to the tragic storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The attack doesn’t seem over. It is seen as a sign of national weakness and a warning that the fragile nature of American democracy demands our attention and commitment.
An angry mob of Americans crashed through barriers protecting the current and future vice presidents of the United States and about 500 members of Congress, demanding a stop to the next president’s election and spilling blood.
Elected officials narrowly escaped under armed guard as doors, windows and police lines were smashed and overwhelmed, but in the days following the siege threats of armed insurrection continue.
With a noose and hangman’s platform erected outside and chants of “Hang Mike Pence” and “Where’s Nancy [Pelsoi, the House Speaker]” echoing through the Capitol, the rampaging mob, which for months had been fed a big lie that the presidential election had been stolen from them, vowed to “take back” their country at the president’s direction.
Shaken lawmakers who had just felt their lives and safety under threat on Jan. 6 resumed working hours later and completed the Constitutional and ceremonial counting of votes from the Electoral College, thus thwarting the violent intent to cancel the presidential election.
Although millions of Americans were shaken to their core by the day’s threats to democracy, white Americans fail to realize the even more intense fears felt by Black Americans who have suffered from racial violence throughout the nation’s history.
Those deeply held fears erupted among Black congresspeople, police officers and others. One African American congressman who spoke of the open threats against Pence added in a television interview that if white elected leaders had been captured and killed, he certainly also would have been hanged.
The subtext of the insurrection carried into the Capitol along with Confederate flags and calls for civil war was racial intimidation. Some insurrectionists sought civil war and eagerly threaten more violence in the days ahead in Washington and in state capitals.
Leaders of the illegal actions must be found and prosecuted, and that is something every American who values justice must insist upon. If most escape punishment, armed men undoubtedly will try their luck with weapons and bombs again.
At least five people lost their lives, perhaps a minimal number if police had not been reenforced within four hours of being overwhelmed. Investigations have commenced across the country as a result of the events etched into our national memory.
All of us can never forget or excuse the politically riotous violence intended to erase an election.
Bombs were placed a few blocks away at Democratic and Republican national party headquarters, perhaps in an attempt to draw security forces away from the Capitol during the insurrection. Luckily, the bombs were discovered and disarmed before they could explode.
A sort of dress rehearsal for this violence took place in Charlottesville in August of 2017 as white supremacist militia groups massed at the University of Virginia and downtown to chant anti-Jewish slogans and fight in the streets in shows of armed intimidation.
The chants of “Jews will not replace us” and other fascist slogans chilled and shifted the political atmosphere in a small city considered progressive and safe. The violence that rocked the city led to political changes still unfolding.
The very name Charlottesville is shorthand for street violence that was brought on by thugs pretending to protect Confederate statues under the guise of First Amendment demonstrations intended to strut Second Amendment stuff.
After one president defended the “Unite the Right” demonstrators in Charlottesville, his now-elected successor cited the events in Charlottesville and the president’s coddling of white supremacists as prompting him to run.
We face hard reckonings about domestic terrorism, the truth about the nation’s racial history often not taught or reduced to myth and the limits of freedom challenged by the use of political lies.
Virginians have been warned by Gov. Ralph Northam to stay away from the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.
Use of riots threatens the freedom of social media’s previously less restricted speech rules.
Just as it is illegal to yell “Fire” in a crowded theater, it remains unlawful to yell incitements to fight like Hell to a riotous crowd.
The majority who reject the lie told for months about theft of an election, rejected in scores of court rulings, and its perpetuation of violence have serious work ahead. It is a racial canard built on the myth that election officials in heavily Black cities had stolen a second presidential term.
“We have to become a party that is committed to the truth,” Miami’s GOP Mayor Francis Suarez said Jan. 10. No party can rightfully claim, or even really want, a monopoly on truth, but pursuing truth remains a cherished value, especially in its abuse and absence.
Where does this violence leave us? To overcome fear and intimidation, real work is needed to better heal racial divides that too many political leaders exploit.
Teaching real history — and not the myths of the South’s Lost Cause or a stolen election — can help the nation heal.
We do not need, nor can we afford, to fight a civil war again.
Gibson is a member of the Virginia Commission on Civic Education.
He lives in Charlottesville.