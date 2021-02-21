Gibson: What kind of Republican can win Virginia?

A good candidate alone and a Democratic president with dipping popularity near the end of his first year in office may prove to be insufficient in a changing and more liberal-leaning Virginia.

Sabato, who runs the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, points to the state’s changing demographics.

“The biggest change is very tough for the Republicans in Virginia to navigate,” he says. “Virginia is more Democratic than it has been since the mid-twentieth century—and that was a very different kind of Democratic. Virginia is now more liberal than it has ever been in its long history, mainly due to massive population shifts and diversity.”

While Democrats shift leftward, Republicans likewise have been following the drift to the right of their national party, he notes.

“The corresponding piece of this is that the Republican Party has never been so far to the right. It is Donald Trump’s party in a state that detests Trump, except in the rural areas. It’s no accident that Trump lost Virginia by 5% in 2016 and over 10% in 2020.”