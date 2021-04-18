Gibson: What should we learn from Windsor traffic stop?

When will Virginia stop beating and abusing our Black motorists?
Police officers, who are paid and trained by the state and localities, have a long and dreadful history of stopping and mistreating Black drivers. Our state is not alone in this violent behavior but clearly can do better.
This outrageous behavior hurts Virginia families and communities, sowing distrust and danger. As Third District Rep. Bobby Scott said in reaction to Virginia’s most recent disgraceful example, ““I was horrified when I viewed the recently released video footage of the police treatment of Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. This should have been a routin traffic stop and the video speaks for itself.”
In December, Nazario was driving home in uniform from weekend Army duty when two Windsor town officers stopped him on U.S. 460 about 30 miles west of Norfolk.
Millions of Americans have viewed the disturbing video of how police shot pepper spray in his face several times, forced him from his car, cuffed and roughed him up before letting him go without any charges.
Virginia political leaders rightly expressed outrage. One of the officers was fired last week. The town of Windsor and Gov. Ralph Northam have called for an investigation of the incident after the officers were sued April 2 by Nazario, who is Black and Latino, in federal court for $1 million.
This is, unfortunately, a “one drop” incident — one drop in a huge bucket of blood and tears shed by people of color along our state’s roads. Many a young Black man has been pushed around and beaten by officers who feel he hasn’t been compliant enough. Too many are shot.
Thousands of Black men know the horror of wondering if they will be beaten, shot or killed by law enforcement officers who approach them, guns drawn, during traffic stops for often petty reasons — or no good reason. In many cases, police express fear for their lives and safety, and many officers have fallen.
Lucky for Nazario that he turned on the camera of his phone and recorded the outrageous actions of town police at 6:30 that Saturday night. If he hadn’t recorded their behavior and his own, where would his case be, or would it even be? Police officers’ video might never have come to light if his phone hadn’t recorded the scene.
Nazario, 27, is a graduate of Virginia State University. The lawsuit accuses the officers of illegally searching his car, using excessive force and violating his First and Fourth Amendment rights.
Video from the lieutenant’s phone and from police shows Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out” of his SUV as they yelled at him. One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!”
He pepper-sprayed Nazario and used a slang term that suggested to the young Army officer he was facing execution. The police officer told him, “What’s going on is you’re fixing to ride the lightning, son.”
Nazario’s lawsuit accuses the officers of threatening to destroy his military career by charging him with multiple crimes if he complained about their conduct.
Lloyd Snook, a criminal defense lawyer who serves on Charlottesville City Council, says the Windsor case has good lessons for police across Virginia.
“This case should make abundantly clear the need for body-worn cameras and dashboard cameras,” Snook said. “Some critics say that the use of body-worn cameras hasn’t cut down on police misconduct; I disagree. If anything, it has made it easier for the truth to be known.”
The veteran defense attorney said turning the body cameras on and keeping them on should be mandatory. In Nazario’s case police cameras were on and exonerated his behavior.
Careful hiring, training and supervision are the keys to stopping race-related misconduct by police, he added. “Ultimately, the answer has to be in more careful scrutiny in hiring, training, and supervising officers. Officers will conform to the culture of the organization, and that culture has to be set from the top.”
Why was Nazario stopped? An officer said his SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate, and had been “eluding police.” Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area and had temporary tags for the new car visible, taped inside the rear window, and seen on police camera video.
There are other reasons. The officer who was fired after the Windsor incident blew up in the media had suggested he was almost certain the driver was Black before the traffic stop.
How many times have Black drivers been assaulted, or worse, on Virginia roads by our police? No one truly knows, but the number keeps growing.
Are most of these traffic stops necessary and useful? That is debatable, but doubtful. There is potential danger to all parties in traffic stops so those made for petty reasons could be eliminated.
Are police officers who patrol highways given adequate training, especially in how to diffuse volatile traffic stops instead of inflaming them?
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a pile of records related to the case from Windsor’s police chief.
Herring asked for personnel and complaint records of the two officers involved, 10 years of any complaints regarding the town’s traffic stops and use of force by police and traffic stops, plus police policies for use of force, traffic stops and de-escalation and engaging with members of the public.
Herring’s final request is perhaps the most interesting. He wants any complaints received “for the last 10 years related to treatment on the basis of race, color, and/or national origin.
Every police force in Virginia should honestly keep and open its books for that last request. With plenty of room for honest improvement, let real records open the door.
Virginia must require strong hiring standards and the training and supervision to ensure that traffic stops are not based on race. The trained officers who make those stops should not be afraid to show they respectfully perform law enforcement, not armed intimidation.
Gibson is communications director and senior researcher at the University of Virginia’s Cooper Center for Public Service. The opinions expressed here are his own and not necessarily those of the Cooper Center.