Gibson: What should we learn from Windsor traffic stop?

This is, unfortunately, a “one drop” incident — one drop in a huge bucket of blood and tears shed by people of color along our state’s roads. Many a young Black man has been pushed around and beaten by officers who feel he hasn’t been compliant enough. Too many are shot.

Thousands of Black men know the horror of wondering if they will be beaten, shot or killed by law enforcement officers who approach them, guns drawn, during traffic stops for often petty reasons — or no good reason. In many cases, police express fear for their lives and safety, and many officers have fallen.

Lucky for Nazario that he turned on the camera of his phone and recorded the outrageous actions of town police at 6:30 that Saturday night. If he hadn’t recorded their behavior and his own, where would his case be, or would it even be? Police officers’ video might never have come to light if his phone hadn’t recorded the scene.

Nazario, 27, is a graduate of Virginia State University. The lawsuit accuses the officers of illegally searching his car, using excessive force and violating his First and Fourth Amendment rights.