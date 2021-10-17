Gibson: Will McAuliffe's 'viral moment' during last debate swing undecideds to Youngkin?

Do voters blame Youngkin for Trump’s botched response to the deadly COVID-19 epidemic? Do they blame Youngkin for his messages to base voters telling them to seek exemptions to vaccination mandates, or do more voters like Youngkin’s message of personal freedom?

This has always been an election focused more on the continuing impacts of COVID than anything else, according to Farnsworth. “COVID has had, and continues to have, huge economic and health impacts in the way people in Virginia and those around the world go about their daily lives.”

If things get better in the coming weeks, Democrats can claim that their aggressive efforts to promote vaccinations and their other health care measures are working, the UMW political science professor says. “If things get worse Democrats can blame Republicans for refusing to follow safety protocols and get their shots.”

“The best-case scenario for Republicans is if things stay about the same with respect to COVID conditions — then the media will focus on other policy topics that are more favorable to the party and the Democrats won’t have anything to brag about,” Farnsworth adds.

Chris Saxman, a former GOP delegate from Staunton, says one factor in who wins this tight race is how much money will Republicans be able to spend to counter Democratic ads.