Gibson: Youngkin favoring national partisan profile over logging bipartisan achievements

What can Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first month in office tell Virginians about their new governor?

One strong sign is that Youngkin, a political neophyte who is building a national reputation on right-leaning media as a combative parents-rights advocate, harbors ambitions beyond the governor’s mansion.

“After a month, I’d have to say he’s gotten a pretty decent start” as governor, said Bill Leighty, former chief of staff to governors Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Most recent Virginia governors have had their eyes on federal office at some point after leaving the mansion, but they usually deny such interest while serving as governor.

Gov. Douglas Wilder broke that unwritten rule in 1991 with a run for president and later called his unsuccessful campaign a major error of his governorship.

Working in tandem with several Virginia Senate Democrats, Youngkin finessed an awkward start involving a ban on school mask mandates with a bipartisan compromise that allows parents to opt their students out of wearing a mask at school.

If anything, he has tried to do too much instead of concentrating his efforts on two or three top legislative items, Leighty said. The new governor and the General Assembly have clashed over his agenda of pushing back against the past few years of Democratic Party rule.

Leighty, who literally wrote the 104-page National Governors Association book, “Transition and the New Governor: A Planning Guide,” gives Youngkin a B- grade for his first month in office.

Youngkin, a Republican already touted as a rising star on his party’s right, made a couple of unforced errors to start off his four-year term in the only state in which a governor cannot succeed himself in office.

One error cited by Leighty was naming former President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency head Andrew Wheeler as the state’s natural resources secretary.

Senate Democrats, who hold a 21-19 majority in the chamber, unanimously rejected Wheeler’s nomination, which prompted Youngkin and House Republicans to briefly threaten to undo hundreds of former Gov. Ralph Northam’s final batch of appointments to state boards and commissions.

On Feb. 11, Republicans backed off the unprecedented threat of withholding nearly 1,000 appointments and allowed all but 11 nominees to state environmental and education boards to go forward.

Despite committing a few unforced errors on personnel and policy issues, Youngkin has done very well using the governorship’s bully pulpit for public relations, Leighty said.

“He is more like a George Allen than a Donald Trump,” Leighty added.

Political pundits agree that Youngkin, whose estimated personal wealth is said to be north of $400 million, is sounding like a presidential hopeful, as former Governor Allen was before losing a U.S. Senate seat to one-term Democrat Jim Webb in 2006.

Larry Sabato, head of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said Youngkin “could be positioning himself for a presidential run in 2024. If so, he needs to talk to Doug Wilder, who called his mid-term presidential run in 1991 the biggest mistake he made.”

“Youngkin would have to run full-time beginning late this year or early next year. He just got elected to his first political office,” Sabato said. “Not a wise move.” He could run for vice president in 2024 but, while that would be less risky, “Virginia voters probably still won’t like it, and a GOP ticket in this state is still an underdog.”

Sabato said Youngkin has shed his campaign image as a moderate. “Youngkin is coming across as very partisan, and much more conservative than many had expected.”

Steve Farnsworth, a University of Mary Washington political science professor, said he would give Youngkin a B so far and agrees that his campaign moderate image has worn off.

“In these times of political combat, intense partisanship pays when it comes to increasing his political options for the future,” said Farnsworth, who directs UMW’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies.

Given a choice between a national partisan image and a statewide bipartisan one, Youngkin chose the former, Farnsworth said.

“So far the governor has demonstrated little interest in compromise, which is essential for maximizing legislative success given that Democrats control the Senate,” he said.

By starting off in such a combative fashion, Youngkin will limit his success legislatively at the same time an uncompromising stance raises his national media profile.

Youngkin told the Washington Post that he is aware of the speculation of his potential White House interest. While aware of the rumors, “I’m very honored by them, but I’m so focused on the Commonwealth of Virginia,” he said. “We have real work to do and we’re getting the work done.”

Bob Gibson is a member of Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education.