Givens: Morgan Griffith, freedom fighter? What about freedom from COVID-19?

COVID-19 outbreaks still rage on, spread largely among and by the unvaccinated, jamming our hospital resources, delaying our economy’s recovery and creating chaos in our schools and workplaces.

If there were ever a time for wise and convincing leadership in this country, this is the time. But congressman Morgan Griffith remains silent on the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, choosing instead to champion the “rights” of the vaccine resisters.

He’s made it clear that if folks want to refuse the cure for the COVID-19 pandemic — the free, proven, effective, and abundant vaccine — that’s OK with him. Not his business, I guess.

But we all pay for the lagging vaccination rates — those who are vaccinated, and those who are not. Some pay with sickness and death, so many more of us lose our freedom to work, play, go to school, travel freely and be with friends. And all of us pay with the inconvenience of living a closed-in life for so long. Why? So the refusers can have their freedom to refuse, to believe the misdirection, to embrace the fake science, to rail against the “socialist take-over” scare. Ah, freedom. Morgan Griffith is your champion — a freedom fighter, indeed.