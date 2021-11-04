Givens: Morgan Griffith, freedom fighter? What about freedom from COVID-19?

COVID-19 outbreaks still rage on, spread largely among and by the unvaccinated, jamming our hospital resources, delaying our economy’s recovery and creating chaos in our schools and workplaces.
If there were ever a time for wise and convincing leadership in this country, this is the time. But congressman Morgan Griffith remains silent on the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, choosing instead to champion the “rights” of the vaccine resisters.
He’s made it clear that if folks want to refuse the cure for the COVID-19 pandemic — the free, proven, effective, and abundant vaccine — that’s OK with him. Not his business, I guess.
But we all pay for the lagging vaccination rates — those who are vaccinated, and those who are not. Some pay with sickness and death, so many more of us lose our freedom to work, play, go to school, travel freely and be with friends. And all of us pay with the inconvenience of living a closed-in life for so long. Why? So the refusers can have their freedom to refuse, to believe the misdirection, to embrace the fake science, to rail against the “socialist take-over” scare. Ah, freedom. Morgan Griffith is your champion — a freedom fighter, indeed.
But Griffith knows the answer to the pandemic’s threat is widespread vaccine acceptance. And there are so many solid, rational, temperate arguments for the value of the vaccine. Millions of lives have been saved by it. It’s undeniable. Yet Congressman Griffith, once a strong advocate for common sense, has lost his voice on this important issue. Advancing the vaccine cure is just not a priority for him. His party loyalties are more important than fighting lies, saving lives and returning to normal. Freedom from the vaccine is, he’s made clear, the right of every red-blooded American. No matter what it costs all of us.
It’s becoming even more evident every day that, fight as he might, Griffith’s defense of the refusers will never get our country healed. His battle will only make the misery last longer. And more will die. The American marketplace will continue to wither.
So, my message to Morgan Griffith … What about freedom for the rest of us, the vaccinated, to escape to a normal life? What about OUR freedom to be rid of COVID-19, at last? Who’s fighting for us? So far … not you, Morgan Griffith.
Your voice, influence, and connections could dramatically increase vaccinations, and save thousands of lives instead of prolonging the chaos. Stand up, congressman, against the misdirection, bad medicine, and political blackmail that drags out the pandemic for all of us. Write a newsletter. Preach the vaccine gospel. Schedule a press conference and announce your support for getting vaccinated. Have a town hall at a vaccine clinic. Ask your district to protect themselves and their families — get their shots. It’s easy and it’s smart.
Just think, with your help, thousands could escape this disease that we might otherwise lose. I’ll bet some of those survivors might even vote for you next year.
If we were all vaccinated, this pandemic would disappear. In weeks. That’s what freedom will look like. And that’s freedom worth fighting for.
John Givens is retired from IBM and works as a graphic designer in Salem.