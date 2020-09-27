Goldman: Consumer fraud: The 2020 Redistricting Referendum

When you vote this year, there will be a referendum on the 2020 ballot seeking your support for two proposed constitutional amendments affecting the way Virginia will redraw the State Senate and House of Delegates next. Virginia has been holding these referendums for roughly a century. There have been nearly seven dozen of those over the years. But this is the first one with such deceptive wording that it would qualify as a consumer fraud if claimed by a business entity to fairly, accurately, and impartially, describe their product. Attorney General Mark Herring would haul the owner into court, hit he or she with a big fine, and take the product off the shelf. But in 2020, the wording about the product — changes to the Constitution of Virginia — have been written by the General Assembly. There is no doubt the wording is intentionally misleading to get unsuspecting voters to support the General Assembly’s handiwork. Indeed, when I brought this to the attention of Attorney General Mark Herring, he didn’t disagree with me: indeed, he conceded that I was not only right, but further admitted the overwhelming majority of voters would cast their voters without ever learning the truth I am about to tell you.