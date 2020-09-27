Goldman: Consumer fraud: The 2020 Redistricting Referendum

By Paul Goldman
Goldman is a former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
When you vote this year, there will be a referendum on the 2020 ballot seeking your support for two proposed constitutional amendments affecting the way Virginia will redraw the State Senate and House of Delegates next. Virginia has been holding these referendums for roughly a century. There have been nearly seven dozen of those over the years. But this is the first one with such deceptive wording that it would qualify as a consumer fraud if claimed by a business entity to fairly, accurately, and impartially, describe their product. Attorney General Mark Herring would haul the owner into court, hit he or she with a big fine, and take the product off the shelf. But in 2020, the wording about the product — changes to the Constitution of Virginia — have been written by the General Assembly. There is no doubt the wording is intentionally misleading to get unsuspecting voters to support the General Assembly’s handiwork. Indeed, when I brought this to the attention of Attorney General Mark Herring, he didn’t disagree with me: indeed, he conceded that I was not only right, but further admitted the overwhelming majority of voters would cast their voters without ever learning the truth I am about to tell you.
BUT: In this case, Mr. Herring did not call it a consumer fraud. Quite the opposite: He said when it comes to the wording of a Referendum on a constitutional amendment, the General Assembly would deceive, indeed lie if they wanted, to get their way. According to him, Article XII of the Virginia Constitution gives lawmakers the right to manipulate us to pass their constitutional amendments.
Mr. Herring knows that Texas billionaires and other mega-donors around the country are pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into our state to pass these two constitutional amendments.
Ironically — or maybe not — the ballot wording would be illegally misleading in Texas!
The consumer fraud is not in doubt here in Virginia. One of the proposed constitutional amendments adds new criteria for drawing new Senate and House electoral districts next. The second creates a Virginia Redistricting Commission to draw the district lines using such criteria. In Virginia, the General Assembly can only propose changes to the Constitution: they must be approved by a statewide vote of the people.
Here is the Referendum wording in its entirety:
“Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?”
Notice: There is not the slightest mention of the proposed criteria changes. It is a ghost amendment, unknown to the unsuspecting voter. It is the most egregious omission ever in referendum history.
The wording has other material omissions, too: (1) Fails to mention the “citizen” members are not independent but rather must be approved by at least one top partisan Democratic or Republican leader in the General Assembly (2) Fails to mention the supermajority requirement which allows three partisan legislators of either party to unit and block the entire work of the other 13 Commission members, (3) Fails to alert unsuspecting voters how one proposed change violates the separation of powers doctrine long considered fundamental to governmental fairness in our legal system.
As consumer frauds go, this is one isn’t very sophisticated: legislators simply deceive us because as Mr. Herring conceded, voters are going to assume they can trust the ballot wording to be fair and accurate and impartial to either side of the debate. Mr. Herring’s theory of the “right to deceive or lie” is absurd for self-evident reason: why would the public pass a Constitution giving them the right to approve all amendments yet include in that same constitution a right for the General Assembly to deceive them in order to manipulate that same vote?
We need redistricting reform. But now, more than ever, we cannot condone government manipulation through some “ends justify the means” theory of governing. $250,000 Texas campaign contributions are hard to overcome.
But this is one citizen who thinks Virginia deserves someone to at least try.
