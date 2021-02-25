Goldman: The shameful use of white rural school children as political pawns

Some might understandably consider rather impossible that an old white guy like me, from New York, has the best contemporary record for fighting to get rural Virginia school children the constitutional right to equal educational opportunity. But not those who have read the Roanoke Times editorial page over the years.
Thus: I believe Sen. Bill Stanley, Del. Sam Rasoul and rural legislators are doing rural school children a great disservice by playing regional politics with the General Assembly dust-up last week over a Constitutional Amendment trying to achieve this goal of mine. The Roanoke Times stirred this pot with its editorial headlined “House Democrats turn their backs on rural Virginia.”
I am no rookie at politics: I was the only white person willing to run Doug Wilder’s historic campaign for lieutenant governor in 1985. Democratic Party leaders thought him a certain loser because of their elitist belief he would get crushed by white voters in rural Virginia. I disagreed. I knew rural Virginia would give him a fair shake.
The point being: I have been thinking about racism, rural Virginia, equal opportunity for all kids a long time.
Bill, Sam, and the Roanoke Times need to be honest: The Constitutional Amendment fight is only alive because I led the effort to keep it alive until 2018. Mr. Yancey’s editorial is correct, the segregationists in 1971 put a racial “poison pill” in the Educational Clause of the Virginia Constitution. They made sure minority kids had no enforceable right to equal educational opportunity.
Rural legislators did not object. But as Doug Wilder and legendary working class populist Henry Howell had predicted (I was his campaign manager, too), this “poison pill” in the Article VIII would eventually boomerang on rural white communities.
Eventually rural leaders realized they had been right. In 1995, after being rebuffed by the Supreme Court, they tried to get a right for all students to receive equal educational opportunities. Democratic General Assembly leaders killed the effort. The effort died.
But I have refused to give up. I co-wrote another column in 2018 discussing the “poison pill” put into the Education Clause by segregationists.
Not long afterwards, Stanley and I began working together to finally get an enforceable right to equal educational opportunity enshrined in the Constitution. Let me be honest: I had hoped to get a General Assembly Democrat to lead the fight. I never figured it would be a Republican conservative.
Further honesty: The racism, the elitism, the unconscionable vote against Stanley’s Constitutional Amendment by all those Democrats shocked me. It reminds me of 1985. Bill kept promises. Dwayne Yancey, the Roanoke Times editorial page editor, wrote eloquently on the matter when every other newspaper declined.
And yes: While Mr. Rasoul did not help all these years, he was the only Democrat on the House Committee to support Stanley’s amendment. That is to his credit.
I know what it takes to make the type of fundamental change needed to overcome years of bigotry and elitism in our state. Rural school students will not be helped if this issue, my issue, becomes a rural vs. NOVA political football. I learned that in the Wilder campaigns — trust me on that.
What is needed now is for everyone to allow everyone to reset and start doing the right thing with these three easy first steps.
FIRST: The General Assembly has time to pass the needed Constitutional Amendment this year. But to be sure we get the right wording, we should ask the state’s top constitutional scholars to draft the language. This will not take long. The governor can call the General Assembly back if need be.
SECOND: State leaders need to unite behind the novel Tim Kaine-Mark Warner legislation making local school modernization far more affordable. I know President Biden will sign it if the Democratic Congress passes it. Their law is potentially worth $10 billion in new education money to Virginia localities if done right. Virginia Tech Professor Glen Earthman, the country’s most respected scholar in this area, has shown equal educational opportunity is not possible in decrepit, obsolete school facilities.
THIRD: “Education is the great equalizer” Martin Luther King Jr. said. My Democratic Party should feel ashamed right now. Yes, Stanley is a Republican. So, he gets nothing. I know the unwritten code. But General Assembly leaders should remember our 2020 party platform says voters can only trust Democrats on fixing education and insuring equal educational opportunities for all.
Goldman is a former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party and is a candidate for the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor.