Goldschmidt: What Virginia owes nurses

Nurses have been at the forefront of caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia, working long, arduous hours, day after day for almost a year now. We have often done so under dire circumstances, lacking sufficient personal protective equipment, working while sick and battling near-constant fatigue. Still, we have risen to the challenge. Nurses are the most trusted profession for a reason: we consider our responsibility to patients sacred.
As we approach the one-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, we must now take care of the nurses who have been caring for COVID-19 patients since March 2020. In addition to experiencing significant physical and emotional strain, nurses comprise the largest group of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers and first responders, accounting for nearly 1/3 of all cases. OSHA places nurses at the highest level of risk for contracting COVID-19.
What can Virginia do to better care for our nurses? We must establish a worker’s compensation presumption for nurses who contract COVID-19 on the job. This would provide help with medical bills, loss of income, and death benefits for those we have lost. Only 1% of healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19 on the job in Virginia have been awarded workers compensation benefits. We suggest the enactment of HB 1985, sponsored by Delegate Christ Hurst, which passed the House unanimously and would establish this crucial retroactive worker’s compensation presumption for healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19 as early as March 2020.
Some nurses who contract COVID-19 suffer from ‘long haul syndrome’. While most nurses recover within a few weeks, some do not. We have heard from many nurses who describe the devastating impacts of their personal COVID -19 battles, which include lingering respiratory, neurological, cognitive and cardiac issues. These nurses have long periods of convalescence, and in some cases, can’t return to work. Lost income and ongoing medical expenses have been financially devastating to nurses and their families. This is particularly true for part-time nurses who typically do not qualify for paid sick leave benefits.
It is not enough to simply call nurses healthcare heroes and we deeply appreciate Delegate Hurst for recognizing this. We must demonstrate our appreciation for all those who have put their lives on the line to care for our most vulnerable Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Kay Goldschmidt is Commissioner on Government Relations for the Virginia Nurses Association. She is based in Richmond.