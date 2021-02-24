Goldschmidt: What Virginia owes nurses

Nurses have been at the forefront of caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia, working long, arduous hours, day after day for almost a year now. We have often done so under dire circumstances, lacking sufficient personal protective equipment, working while sick and battling near-constant fatigue. Still, we have risen to the challenge. Nurses are the most trusted profession for a reason: we consider our responsibility to patients sacred.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, we must now take care of the nurses who have been caring for COVID-19 patients since March 2020. In addition to experiencing significant physical and emotional strain, nurses comprise the largest group of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers and first responders, accounting for nearly 1/3 of all cases. OSHA places nurses at the highest level of risk for contracting COVID-19.