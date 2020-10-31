Good: Full text of Good's answers to our questions on the economy

Is there anything you’re proposing that would dramatically raise educational levels in Southside Virginia? I believe that we need to diminish, or ideally eliminate, the federal government’s involvement in education. Quite simply, the relatively meager amount of funding provided to local schools from the federal government does not justify the mandates and top-down control from Washington. This would help permit our schools to focus better on the basics of learning, as determined by state and local school leadership. It is bad enough to have liberals in Richmond telling our counties and cities how to operate our schools and what non-academic philosophies they must to teach, but it even worse to have it coming from Washington, where we have even lesser control or influence. I believe that we need to support greater parental involvement in and control of education, and to support school choice. Parents know best for their kids and should be able to send them to any public school of their choosing, without penalty. We should also provide greater support for families sacrificing to homeschool or put their children in private school, and provide them some financial relief in exchange for relieving the local government of the responsibility of educating their children. Recognizing the tremendous enrichment that comes from athletics and other extra-curricular activities, I believe these opportunities should be available to home-school children within the local district to which their tax dollars are directed. Clearly this is in the best interest of the children which is the shared priority of everyone involved.