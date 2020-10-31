Good: Full text of Good's answers to our questions on the economy

Editor’s note: On Aug. 30, we published an editorial posting four questions for the candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat and pledged to run responses from the candidate. Democrat Cameron Webb responded Oct. 8. Republican Bob Good responds here.
What role, if any, do you see yourself playing in building a new economy for Southside Virginia? I have a strong business background, with an undergraduate degree in Business/Finance and an M.B.A., serving for 17 years in financial services with a Fortune 100 company and working 15 years with business owners and job creators as the chief fundraiser for Liberty University Athletics. During my time on the Board of Supervisors in Campbell County, I consistently supported investment in economic incentives, fought to keep taxes low, and voted to approve every business relocation and expansion opportunity that came before the board. This resulted in millions of dollars in new development and hundreds of new jobs. By consistently enacting pro-growth, pro-jobs, and pro-development policies, we saw revenue grow by $5 million over a three-year period, without raising taxes. I will bring this same philosophy to Washington, and support policies that facilitate economic growth in the 5th District and in Southside.
During the past year, I have had the privilege of spending extensive time in the Southside area, including many visits to Danville and Pittsylvania County. I was very encouraged during a recent tour of the revitalized River District in Danville with business and community leaders, and there is much to be excited about regarding the progress of those efforts. The tour included visits to Averett University, and the extremely impressive Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). Averett is continuing to grow and flourish, and the IALR is wonderful example of public and private cooperation in advancing a positive vision for the region. I also recently met (via Zoom call) with a dozen business and community leaders with The Future of the Piedmont Foundation, to listen, learn, and discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist in Southside today. Should the voters of the 5th District trust me with their support on November 3rd, I look forward to doing all that I can to encourage these efforts, partner with these leaders, and help facilitate meaningful federal support.
Have you read the report on the Southside economy from the GO Virginia economic development board? Many of the issues facing Southside Virginia economically and demographically are similar to those in the roughly half of the largely rural counties that comprise the 21 counties in the 5th District, most of which are located in GO Virginia’s Region 3 (Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Henry, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania, and Prince Edward). GO Virginia reports that Region 3 had a pre-pandemic 4% unemployment rate, but a state-low median income of roughly $34,000. On a positive note, these 10 municipalities located within the 5th District, one city and 9 counties, were the recipient of 20 federal-designated Opportunity Zones, which provide significant incentives for business and real estate development. Henry (5), Danville (4), Halifax (3), and Pittsylvania (3) received the lion’s share of these designations; while unfortunately, Buckingham and Luneburg were not included.
I have read the GO Virginia 2019 Region 3 Growth and Diversification Plan, which did a thorough job of identifying challenges, opportunities, and strategies for moving the region forward economically. It states that communication channels and the understanding of the importance of regional cooperation is growing, as is the recognition of the Danville-based GO TEC program as a primary driver of the K-12 development of future talent and the regional workforce. The plan points to significant existing physical assets available throughout the region that can be developed to stimulate the economy and help create jobs, and notes that there is adequate publicly controlled industrial real estate for potential businesses and employers. It also recognizes the need throughout the region to develop middle-skilled talent and the soft skills that are in great demand by existing and potential employers. Of course, the plan cites continued development and expansion of rural broadband access as a priority.
Is there anything you’re proposing that would dramatically raise educational levels in Southside Virginia? I believe that we need to diminish, or ideally eliminate, the federal government’s involvement in education. Quite simply, the relatively meager amount of funding provided to local schools from the federal government does not justify the mandates and top-down control from Washington. This would help permit our schools to focus better on the basics of learning, as determined by state and local school leadership. It is bad enough to have liberals in Richmond telling our counties and cities how to operate our schools and what non-academic philosophies they must to teach, but it even worse to have it coming from Washington, where we have even lesser control or influence. I believe that we need to support greater parental involvement in and control of education, and to support school choice. Parents know best for their kids and should be able to send them to any public school of their choosing, without penalty. We should also provide greater support for families sacrificing to homeschool or put their children in private school, and provide them some financial relief in exchange for relieving the local government of the responsibility of educating their children. Recognizing the tremendous enrichment that comes from athletics and other extra-curricular activities, I believe these opportunities should be available to home-school children within the local district to which their tax dollars are directed. Clearly this is in the best interest of the children which is the shared priority of everyone involved.
How would you reverse the region’s population decline? Declining population in many rural communities is a challenge throughout Virginia and the Unites States and unfortunately, the 5th District is no exception. The city of Danville is connected to a contiguous seven-county belt including Brunswick, Charlotte, Halifax, Henry, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Pittsylvania, that faces the greatest struggle with projected continued population decline in the next 10-20 years. This is primarily due to the perception of greater employment opportunity in larger metro areas. If easy quick-fix solutions existed, they would have undoubtedly already been enacted. One big priority must be to continue the Trump economic policies that, during the first three years of the administration, served to significantly reduce unemployment to record lows, move millions of people out of poverty and off of food stamps, increase wages, and begin to bring back manufacturing jobs. The pillars of these policies are low taxes, deregulation, cheap plentiful energy, and fair trade. A rising tide truly does lift all boats.
In addition, as we did during my time serving in Campbell County, local governments must invest in economic development and aggressively provide incentives for businesses to expand and relocate to their communities. Strategically executed, the dollars invested will be recouped in a relatively short period of time from new and increased taxes paid by businesses and from new jobs that are created. This will serve to “grow the pie” without having to take a larger slice in tax dollars from existing businesses and taxpayers. Local governments, with assistance from the state and federal governments, must also invest in broadband, which is an absolute necessity to attract and retain younger workers and professionals, along with facilitating telecommuting, remote learning, telemedicine, and the connectivity required for general commerce and normal life activities. Public investment is required in order to bridge the “profit gap” for private providers in the unserved and underserved areas for which the economies of scale do not sufficiently provide the profit opportunity needed by the private sector. While continuing to work to improve our school systems in general, we must also commit to continue to develop skilled labor by growing opportunities to learn trades in our high schools, community colleges, and technical centers; and encourage these offerings in our four-year colleges and universities. Combined with growing the number of students studying or preparing to study STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), this will help to better provide the workforce needed and desired by existing and potential new employers.
