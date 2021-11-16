Goodfriend: The Kandinsky Trio takes a final, pandemic-delayed bow

Many of you know by now that the Kandinsky Trio has ended its 32 year run. This was originally planned for April of 2020. But COVID intervened.

The Trio was formed in the Roanoke Valley and for me, relocating to the area, just out of college, to be part of starting an ensemble from scratch was risky. Fortunately my wife Jane Wang (then my fiancee) was able to procure a spot in the newly formed core group of the Roanoke Symphony to play principal second Violin. (The orchestra saw fit then to pay a full time salary to some of its musicians.)

Establishing a nationally successful chamber ensemble is a daunting task. And reflecting upon the start of our career, it is clear to me that our chances would have been bleak were it not for some extraordinary individuals, an extraordinary college, and a rare community that displayed such enthusiasm and passion for the arts within its midst: the Greater Roanoke Valley.

The establishment and longevity of our residency at Roanoke College was very much due to the support of three of its presidents, Norman Fintel, David Gring, and Mike Maxey. Mike was a major supporter of the Trio, beginning when he was assigned to us (while a young staff member of the development department) to help our fundraising, and then throughout his historic ascension to the presidency itself.