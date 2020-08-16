Goss: Dispassionately evaluating the administration’s Covid-19 fight

By John Goss
Goss is a retired material science engineer who lives in Fincastle.
The increasing death toll due to COVID-19 has no end in sight. The Trump Administration has described its performance in handling this crisis as “the best,” “outstanding,” and fantastic.” Some people agree, many don’t. How can one evaluate, on a dispassionate level, the effectiveness of the Trump Administration’s actions?
Three numbers need to be known, none currently are with any satisfactory degree of accuracy:
1. How many deaths would have occurred if the government had not acted in any way whatsoever — just letting the virus make its way through the population? Imagine if the government had not eventually (and frequently with reluctance) intervened with its recommendations and guidelines for hand washing, social distancing, travel restrictions, crowd size limitations, self-quarantines, and mask wearing. Just to pick a number that doesn’t sound unreasonable — 500,000 deaths. Yes, it could be higher. We won’t know the actual value until the crisis ends, and we really don’t know when that will be.
2. How many deaths will occur given the administration’s handling of the situation? It is not a stretch to assume that at least 200,000 people will succumb to the virus. At the current rate of deaths, that mark will be reached before mid September. One month later, the figure could easily be double the number of U.S. soldiers killed in World War I. (Right now, it is nearing three times the number of U.S. military deaths incurred in the nine years of the Vietnam war.) Moreover, some professional epidemiologists have developed models that are forecasting numbers of over 400,000 dead by the end of the year — approaching the number of U.S. deaths in World War II. Let’s split the difference and estimate that a total of 300,000 U.S. citizens will die because of COVID-19.
The Administration could state, perhaps rightfully so, that it has done a fantastic job, if due to its efforts, the death total was cut by 50% or by 200,000 people. (This value is the difference between the estimated 300,000 deaths that will eventually occur and the 500,000 estimated deaths if no action had been taken.) Even though saving 200,000 lives is certainly good, that isn’t really the number needed for a proper evaluation of the administration’s performance. A third number needs to be known.
3. How many U.S. deaths would have occurred if the Trump Administration had handled the situation properly when it was first alerted to the virus? If that number is close to the 300,000 that we assumed as being the number of deaths that will occur due to the current handling of the situation, then it could be stated in a fair manner that the government has done a good, or even a fantastic job. However, if that number is lower, much lower, say less than 10,000, then it could be just as fairly concluded that the government has done a very, very poor job.
While this third number can not be known, insight into its value can be found by comparing the deaths per 100,000 people of the U.S. to those of countries that have appeared to handle the COVID crisis well. South Korea has a death rate of 0.6 per 100,000 people — and the U.S. has one of 51 meaning that the U.S. death rate is more than 80 times greater than South Korea’s.
It also suggests that the city of Roanoke will see about 51 deaths if it matches the U.S. rate, since its population is close to 100,000. If the death rate matches that of South Korea, then perhaps only one person would die. Currently the number is about 15. (Fortunately for Roanoke, its total number of deaths per 100,000 people is currently only about one-third of the national average, and Virginia’s is about half. That may increase as the virus progresses through our area of the country.)
Conclusion. Since at least 165,000 U.S. citizens have died, and not the 2,000 that would have died if the U.S. death rate matched South Korea’s, could it in any way be said that the Trump Administration has done a “fantastic” job in handling the crisis?
